Rep. Tom Jeneary — 2022 Legislative Session, Week 9

Last week was filled with accomplishments that included the governor signing tax relief for all Iowans, protecting girls’ sports, the House passing child care relief, and the House passing a bill to forbid child care providers from mandating the COVID 19 vaccinations. This week, the House took the first steps in passing the State Budget. Several committees were able to were able to clear the first hurdle in passing their budget: Justice, Transportation, and Agriculture and Natural Resources. We are also continuing our efforts to provide transparency in education that balances the interests of parents and teachers. The Iowa economy remains strong. The Revenue Estimating Committee (REC), a three member panel that meets to estimate state revenue each fiscal year, is optimistic about the latest tax cuts. They believe revenue will increase $182 million dollars in fiscal year 2023. Despite everyone paying less, the state of Iowa will continue to be able to fully fund our government. Overall, our state budget is strong, and the REC believes that the surplus will only continue to increase. House Republicans are continuing to utilize their conservative budgeting practices to encourage limited government. We are also continuing our commitment to ensure our men and women in law enforcement have the resources they need. The Department of Public Safety will get an additional $3.1 million in fiscal year 2023. The majority of those funds will go to the Iowa State Patrol. This budget proposal will also provide $2.5 million dollars for the Public Safety Equipment Fund. This permits the department to have the most up to date equipment and maintenance. Transparency and accountability to prevent teachers and administrators from indoctrinating your children with their political ideology is our goal. Iowa House Republicans believe that parents matter, and parents deserve to know what their children are being taught. We will continue to move forward with legislation with that vision in mind. We also passed a bill this week that will require radon gas testing in Iowa Schools. This legislation was inspired by Gail Orcutt, a retired Iowa teacher who lost her battle with radon-induced lung cancer. About 400 Iowans die annually due to radon-induced lung cancer. This bill takes a meaningful step to reduce that number. The University of Northern Iowa Student Government was honored this week at the Capitol. Sierra Ameen from Lawton, Iowa, is apart of the Digital Media Leadership team and was here to visit this week. It was a pleasure to see these future leaders and discuss their individual roles. Keep up the great work Sierra! Townhalls are back this week, and this is your last chance to attend this session. I will be hosting a townhall meeting at the Hinton Community Center located at 205 W Main. I will be there from 10:00-11:00am on Saturday March 12. I will then be headed to Merrill at 12:00pm. That townhall will be located at 608 Main St on Saturday March 12. As always, do not hesitate to reach out to me with any questions or concerns. I can be reached at my email: tom.jeneary@legis.iowa.gov.