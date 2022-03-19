Greetings from the Golden Dome by Sen. Jim Carlin — 2022 Session, Week 9

On Wednesday in the Senate we unanimously approved a resolution supporting the people and nation of Ukraine. The resolution recognized the prosperous trade relationship that exists between Iowa and Ukraine, and commended Ukraine for being an independent and autonomous nation that has maintained fair and free elections since 1991. Senators spoke of the horrendous acts committed by Russia, which is responsible for the loss of life, destruction, and human suffering. We stand with the nation of Ukraine, sending our prayers and support to their people. Focused on Iowa’s Priorities The second major legislative deadline has passed, signaling the Senate is one step closer to the scheduled end of the legislative session. The purpose of this deadline is to focus on the issues gaining enough support to pass both chambers. In January at the beginning of the session, leaders in both chambers laid out a vision for the year and the goals we would work to accomplish during our time here. Senate Republicans had clear goals of providing tax relief, growing Iowa’s workforce and building on the successes of the last several years. Since that very first week, we have been busy at work to achieve those goals. One of the first things we did this year was provide additional funding for K-12 education in Iowa. We dedicated nearly $160 million in additional spending for Iowa’s K-12 schools, which is on top of the billions spent annually on Iowa students. This legislation also continued leveling the playing field for all Iowa students and addressing the varying levels of district and transportation costs for students. Shortly after that legislation, we passed historic tax relief for Iowans, enacting a 3.9 percent flat tax for all Iowa taxpayers and making Iowa more competitive both nationally and with surrounding states. On average, Iowa taxpayers would see a 36 percent reduction in their income tax liability. Additionally, implementing a flat tax of 3.9 percent would move Iowa from having one of the highest tax rates in the country to the fourth lowest. The plaudits for the tax bill passed last month by the Iowa Legislature and signed by Governor Reynolds continue to pour in from across the country. The non-partisan Tax Foundation released a lengthy evaluation of HF 2317, the largest income tax cut in Iowa history. The piece begins by addressing how poor Iowa’s tax code was prior to the initial reforms in 2018: The ongoing transformation of Iowa’s tax code is certainly remarkable. In 2018, Iowa had a nine-bracket individual income tax with a top marginal rate of 8.98 percent and a graduated-rate corporate income tax with a top rate of 12 percent, both with alternative minimum taxes; an inheritance tax; and a well-intentioned but distortive policy of federal deductibility. Once current reforms have phased in, Iowa will be able to boast a 3.9 percent single-rate individual income tax, a 5.5 percent flat corporate income tax, and no inheritance tax or alternative minimum taxes. Many terms have been used to describe the scope of the three recent income tax cut bills, whether it be historic, major, or transformative. All those terms work to illustrate this point made later by the Tax Foundation about just how dramatic the tax climate will improve in Iowa from 2018-2026: Before the reforms of 2018 took effect, Iowa ranked 46th overall on our State Business Tax Climate Index, a measure of state tax structure. With the full phase-in of the newly enacted reforms, Iowa would rank 15th overall, an improvement of 31 places. This would tie North Carolina for the largest improvement in the Index’s history. In the wake of historic reforms beginning in 2013, North Carolina improved from 41st to 10th overall in seven years (currently 11th). Not only the Tax Foundation took notice of the major changes to Iowa’s tax climate. The Platte Institute, a non-partisan, pro-growth organization in Nebraska also praised the tax relief package. It noted the significant advantage Iowa will have over Nebraska in attracting jobs and people: “If Nebraska does nothing, a person paying our top tax rate will pay about 75% more tax on every extra dollar they earn compared to their peer in Iowa.” Perhaps the most compelling part of the Platte Institute’s analysis was this statement, “But what has set Iowa apart in recent years is simply having leaders who agreed to pursue ambitious goals and accomplish them.” This team sets bold goals and takes on big issues. Fiscal discipline is hard to maintain but it did not dissuade us from implementing conservative budgets for the last five years, unleashing the Iowa economy, and setting the stage for transformative tax relief.