Preliminary Notice — Farm Service Agency (Kyler Krieg)

Farm Service Agency — Kyler Krieg

Farm Service Agency has initiated an environmental review for Kyler Krieg for the construction of a 2400 head nursery unit. The location of the project area is located Section 10, Township 89, Range 44 of Woodbury County, Iowa. Any persons interested in commenting on environmental issues should direct their comments in wiring to: Attention: Adriana Alcorn Farm Service Agency 10500 Buena Vista Court, Des Moines, Iowa 50322 Written comments must be received in Des Moines within thirty days from March 31, 2022.

