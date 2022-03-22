City of Lawton — Ordinance No. 2022-01 (Dumping of Yard Waste)

ORDINANCE 2022-01

AN ORDINANCE MODIFYING SECTION 105.06 (3) AND ADDING SECTION 105.06 (4) OF THE CITY CODE

PROHIBITING DUMPING OF YARD WASTE ON PUBLIC GROUND EXCEPT BRANCHES PURSUANT TO SUBPARAGRAPH 3.

1. SECTION 105.06 (3) which provided:

3. Exception. When all of the following conditions are met branches, tree limbs, and trunks may be disposed of:

A. In the designated area maintained by the City.

B. If said limbs originated within the City of Lawton.

C. If said branches, limbs, and trunks are less than thirty-four (34) inches in diameter.

D. By a resident of the City of Lawton or by a commercial service if said service or its employees have first registered with the City and received a permit limited to a specific address.

2. SECTION 105.06 (3) is amended and 105.06 (4) is added as follows:

3. Exception. When all of the following conditions are met branches, tree limbs, and trunks may be disposed of:

A. In the designated area maintained by the City.

B. If said limbs originated within the City of Lawton.

C. If said branches, limbs, and trunks are less than twenty (20) inches in diameter.

D. Only by a resident of the City of Lawton and no commercial service shall be permitted.

4. Penalty. The violation of any of the provisions of this section shall constitute a municipal infraction.

3. EFFECTIVE DATE: This Ordinance shall be effective upon publication.

4. PUBLICATION: The Clerk is directed to publish this Ordinance as required by law.

Approved: 3/9/2022

____________________

Jesse Pedersen, Mayor

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 24, 2022