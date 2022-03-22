Darrell “Dude” Waldman

Darrell E. Waldman, 75 of Kingsley, Iowa, formerly of Moville, Iowa, died Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Services were March 21 at 10:30 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Kingsley, Iowa. Burial was at Arlington Township Cemetery, Moville. Visitation was March 20 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Rohde Funeral Home, Kingsley.

Darrell was born Aug. 5, 1946, the son of Gerald and Maxine (Christianson) Waldman. He grew up in Moville, graduating from Moville High School in 1965.

Following high school, Darrell enlisted in the U.S. Air Force; after his honorable discharge Darrell moved to the Moville area where he worked at Wright’s Hardware Store in Moville and later Johnson Hardware store in Sioux City.

Darrell went to school and became licensed as an electrician. In 1987 he began working at Beelner Service in Kingsley where he worked until retirement.

Darrell was heavily involved in Alcoholics Anonymous for 44 years where devoted a lot of time and effort to help others. He also was very involved with the Community Food Program, reaching out to people in need. He was a very caring, kind and thoughtful person to those that needed a helping hand.

Darrell enjoyed going fishing whenever he could, going on several trips to Canada fishing with good friends.

He is survived by his two sons, Brian (Joan) Waldman of Minneapolis, Minn., and Brent Waldman of Sioux City; grandsons, Joshua, Johnny and Ian; granddaughter, Jaden; sister, Debbie (Tim) Puekke of Oto, Iowa; and brother, Donald (Marlene) Waldman of South Sioux City.

Darrell was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Maxine Waldman.