Davadeen (Dee) Long

Davadeen (Dee) Marie Long, 54, of Spirit Lake passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Lakes Regional Healthcare in Spirit Lake, Iowa.

The family is planning a private living memorial for Dee on April 2, 2022. Condolences may be left directly to the family by visiting www.IowaCremation.com under Obituaries.

Dee was born on November 27, 1967, in Sioux City, Iowa, the daughter of David Henry and Marie Elizabeth (Parkhill) Westphal. Dee attended Eastwood Community School in Correctionville, Iowa, graduating in 1986.

While in school Dee played the clarinet, piano, sang in choir, played golf and volleyball, was in the marching band, honor band, drill team and enjoyed spending time with her friends. Her favorite hobby was picking on her younger brother, Joel.

After high school Dee attended the Spencer School of Business, where she received a certification in secretarial skills.

Dee is survived by her daughter, Danielle J. Van Noort (Brandon) of Spirit Lake; her former husband, Todd Long; her parents, David and Marie (Parkhill) Westphal; her brother, Joel (Connie) Westphal, her niece, Jacqueline Westphal, and many other relatives.

Of the many titles and jobs that Dee carried … secretary, waitress, hostess, store manager, bank teller, daughter and sister … her favorite title and job was being a mother to Danni.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Henry and Marcella Westphal, and her maternal grandparents, Caroline and Wilbur Parkhill.