Joseph & Betty Hoelker

Joseph “Joe” Hoelker, 92, of Chandler, Arizona, formerly of Moville, passed away on February 26, 2013 in Chandler, Arizona.

Betty Joyce (Blessing) Hoelker, 94, of Chandler, Arizona, formerly of Moville, passed away on November 15, 2021 in Chandler, Arizona.

A gravesite service for Joe and Betty will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at the Arlington Cemetery of Moville with Fr. Randy L. Schon officiating the service. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville Is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com

Joe and Betty married on August 10, 1949 in Moville, IA and were married 63 years. They both had a deep faith and were very active members of their church. They always lived in the moment and looked to the future, which made them adventurous.

Living the remainder of their years in Chandler, AZ, they enjoyed their hobbies and interest which included golf, cards, socializing, dancing and travel. One of their greatest adventures was to raise 4 children, watch their 9 grandchildren grow up and were blessed with 16 great grandchildren and carried the joy of that wherever they went.

They are survived by Brian (Kristie) Hoelker of Sioux Falls, SD; Steve (Pam) Hoelker of Sergeant Bluff, IA; Wendy (Norman) Johnson of Chandler, AZ; and Mary Beth Caputo of Gilbert, AZ; as well as 9 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

They were preceded in death by their parents, siblings, and 1 grandchild.