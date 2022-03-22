Kingsley-Pierson School Board Minutes/Bills — March 14, 2022

UNAPPROVED MINUTES OF A REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING

OF THE KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

March 14, 2022

CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY

1. CALL TO ORDER

The meeting was called to order by President Bubke at 7:00 p.m.

2. ROLL CALL

Present Members: Collins, Herbold and Haggin. Not attending: Plendl

3. AGENDA

Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Herbold to approve the amended agenda. All voted aye, motion carried.

4. APPROVAL OF PREVIOUS MEETING MINUTES

Motion was made by Herbold, seconded by Collins to approve the February minutes. All voted aye, motion carried.

5. SUMMARY LIST OF BILLS

Motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Collins, to approve listed bills in the amounts of $118,843.03 from the general fund, $87,931.32 from schoolhouse, $30,256.88 from lunch fund, $6,235.00 Pierson activity fund and $8,548.51 from the Kingsley activity fund. All voted aye, motion carried.

6. FINANCIAL REPORT

Discussion regarding the revenue and expenses for the year are on track with the budget. An extension letter regarding the FY21 audit was discussed with the Board. An extension was filed with the State Auditor’s office due to the illness of an audit partner and staff shortages. The State approved the SSA rate at 2.5% which affects the FY22-23 budget. Discussion regarding the FY22-23 was discussed as a separate line item in the agenda. Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins to approve the financial report. All voted aye, motion carried.

7. COMMUNICATIONS:

Principal Wiese (K-4, 9-12):

Mr. Wiese did not attend the Board meeting and Mr. Bailey gave his report. HS Cheerleading tryouts were earlier this month for 2022/23. Thank you to KCAC for donating ice cream to the elementary and high school students. Drivers Ed will start March 12 with approximately 34 students. Individual State Speech Competition in Moville March 12 with seven entries. HS play, “Leaving Iowa” on March 18 and 19. KGT round-up April 8 at 9 a.m. or 1 p.m. for Class of 2035. No school for KGT on April 8. Pre-school visitation day on May 6 from 8:30-9:55 a.m. Jr. Financial Aid night March 21. Parent Teacher conferences March 24 and March 29. No school April 1. HS girls and boys track both have 38 participating. HS girls golf have 20 girls and boys pre-season meeting March 14. HS Prom on April 2. Congrats to the HS Jazz band going to State on April 5. ISASP testing between March 22 and April 7. NASA Virtual presentation on March 25-27 and three seniors are participating.

Mr. Wiese has been eating lunch with 2nd, 3rd and 4th graders who earned 100 AR points.

Principal Brand (5-8):

Mr. Brand discussed the big months of testing ahead for ISASP and FAST testing. 5th grade students went to Wilcox Farms on March 4 and learned about technology in farming. Planning has begun for graduation and heroes’ day. Interviews have begun for the MS English position. Thank you for the volunteers and support from the community for the Middle School PBIS Krispy Kreme fundraiser raising over $5,800. A portion of the funds will go to the MS athletic program. There are 19 boys and girls out for track this year. The first meet is April 7. MS band will be attending the Honor Band festival at MVAO on March 21. AEA will provide training for staff on March 29. On April 6, staff will attend a CPI professional development training. Several students will leave for DC on April 12-15.

Supt. Bailey:

Mr. Bailey discussed how two years ago, school was shutting down due to the pandemic. This time last year, the 2nd vaccinations were being scheduled. The stress of the pandemic and shutdown is still having an effect on the loss of education time, educators and support staff today. Currently, May 27 is the last day of school. A huge thank you to the class of 1971. They donated over $2,200 to the library to buy books for the kids. Mr. Bailey discussed the Fire Marshall report. Mr. Bailey and Phil Herbold set up a meeting regarding the potential for getting solar power to the school. The downside of solar power would be taking ten years to see the benefit from it. The SSA rate set at 2.5%. Mr. Bailey is working with the Teacher Association in setting up negotiation meetings. Information was passed out regarding the education bills being introduced in the legislature.

8. OLD BUSINESS – No old business

9. NEW BUSINESS

2022-2023 Budget Guarantee Resolution: Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins to approve the following resolution: FY2023: “Resolved, that the Board of Directors of Kingsley-Pierson Community School District, will levy property tax for fiscal year 2022-2023 for the regular program budget adjustment as allowed under section 257.14, Code of Iowa.” All voted aye, motion carried.

2022-2023 Budget Review/Set Hearing Date: Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins to publish the 2022-2023 budget at 11.32442 and set the budget hearing date at 6 a.m. on 4/11/2022. All voted aye, motion carried.

2022-2023 Hearing on Proposed School Calendar:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to open the public hearing on the 2022/2023 calendar. All voted aye, motion carried. Alisha Riemenschneider was present and recommended the sample B calendar for the school year. Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins to close public comment. All voted aye, motion carried.

2022-2023 Calendar Adoption:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to approve the sample B 2022/2023 school calendar. All voted aye, motion carried.

Facility Project(s):

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins to accept the $46,821 and approve Institutions Services Inc. (IS) for the Kingsley server station in the kitchen. All voted aye, motion carried. TMI Coatings painting of metal areas above windows was tabled until the April Board meeting.

State Teacher Retention Payments:

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins to approve a $1,000 Teacher Retention payment to the teachers listed on the BEDS report from the Iowa Department of Education. The money was disturbed by the State to schools to be paid in March to full time in person classroom teachers. All voted aye, motion carried. Motion by Collins, seconded by Haggin to extend the Teacher Retention payment to include two part-time FTE teachers. All voted aye, motion carried. The Board discussed retention payments to non-certified staff as they were employed during the pandemic as well. Since these payments are not funded by the State, the Board will continue these discussions at a future Board meeting.

Resignations: None

Contract Recommendation:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to approve Ryan Ingalls as the HS English teacher. All voted aye, motion carried. Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to approve Jordyn Kooima as the Guidance Counselor pending full licensure. All voted aye, motion carried.

Delta Dental Renewal:

Motion by Haggin, seconded by Collins to approve the Delta Dental renewal plan for 2022-2023. All voted aye, motion carried.

ISEBA Life/AD&D/LTD Insurance Renewal: The LTD policy is an employee paid plan. Motion by Collins, seconded by Haggin to approve the ISEBA Life/AD&D/LTD renewal insurance plan. All voted aye, motion carried.

Mercer Health Insurance Renewal:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to approve the group health insurance rates for 2022-2023. All voted aye, motion carried.

Iowa Risk Pool Natural Gas Renewal:

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins to approve the Iowa Risk Pool Natural Gas renewal plan for 2022-2023. All voted aye, motion carried.

School Permit Language:

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins to approve the school permit language recommended by the school attorney. The following will be added to the school permit language in the handbook “, or they may drive to their school if that is the most direct and accessible route.” All voted aye, motion carried.

Fundraiser Requests:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to approve the Country Store “Pride Pump” fundraiser. The school will receive $.02 per every gallon at the separate “Pride Pump”. All voted aye, motion carried.

Cross Country/Track 2022/2023 Sharing Agreement (amended agenda item):

Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to approve the 2022-2023 sharing agreement with Woodbury Central for Cross Country and Track. All voted aye, motion carried.

Late Filed Open Enrollment 2021-2022 school year (amended agenda item):

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins to deny the late filed open enrollment application for the 2021-2022 school year. The application was filed 3/14/22. All voted aye, motion carried.

10. ADJOURNMENT

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins to adjourn at 8:58 p.m. All voted aye, motion carried.

Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary

Matt Bubke, Board President

Newspaper Report — March 2022

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 24, 2022