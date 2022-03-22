Lawton-Bronson School Board Minutes — February 14, 2022

Lawton-Bronson Community School

Regular Board Meeting

Library – 100 Tara Way, Lawton, Iowa

Monday, February 14, 2022

7:00 p.m.

The Lawton-Bronson Community Schools District will prepare all students to contribute productively to the global world of work and community.

A. Call to Order

Meeting called to order at 7:00

B. Pledge of Allegiance

C. Roll Call

Mesz, Scott, Sappingfield and Reinke present. Garnand absent

D. Welcome Visitors and Guests

E. Public Forum

F. Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.

Reinke moved to approve agenda. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

G. Public Hearing for 2022-2023 School Calendar

Jessen presented proposed school calendar

Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law

H. Communications

1. Board member updates

Shook presented a card from the family of Mary Jo Law

I. Reports

1. Superintendent/Elementary Principal Report

COVID numbers continue to be low

5 year building and grounds plan is being worked on currently to be updated for the new fiscal year

President’s Day will be a no school day due to no snow days yet. March historically has had the most snow days.

Winter FAST testing just completed. Students did well but there was a bit of a drop from the fall

Second District Newsletter was published February 2nd.

The company we used for school pictures is under new management and there were some growing pains so different options were explored. The former owner of Bobier was willing to continue to work with a limited number of schools and we are one of them.

There is a group of teachers working on dedicating a memorial to Mary Jo Law in the elementary library.

Next month board meeting will be in Bronson.

2. Secondary Principal’s Report

Scheduling for the 2022-23 school year has begun. Mrs. Benson is changing the system to making it more technology-driven.

8 large group speech groups made it to state and 1 (TV News)was invited to the All-State Speech Festival.

Matt Peters qualified for state wrestling.

3. Monthly Financial Report

Anderson presented monthly financial reports

4. Board Bill Auditor Report

All questions were answered

J. Consent agenda

1. Approve minutes of previous meeting

2. Approve bills payable

3. Approve budget summaries

Sappingfield moved to approve consent agenda. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

K. New Business

1. Approve 2022-2023 school calendar

Sappingfield moved to approve calendar. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

2. Approve auditor bid for 2022-24

Reinke moved to approve the auditing bid from King, Reinch and Prosser for fiscal year 2022-24

3. Approve preschool SBRC request

Mesz moved to approve the preschool SBRC request for $36,135 for preschool enrollment increase. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

4. Approve greenhouse bid

Sappingfield moved to approve greenhouse bid from Gothic Arch. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

5. Approve summer concrete project bid

Reinke moved to table the concrete bid. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

6. Approve tuck pointing bid

Sappingfield moved to approve tuckpointing bid from Karr Tuckpointing. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

7. Approve summer bell calendar

Reinke moved to approve summer bell calendar as presented. Sappingfield seconded. Mesz, Sappingfield and Reinke yes. Scott no.

L. Personnel

1. Approve resignation of assistant football coach

Sappingfield moved to approve resignation of Matthew Wright. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

2. Approve resignation of assistant football coach

Mesz moved to approve resignation of Austin Peters. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

3. Approve resignation of football and basketball cheer coach

Reinke moved to approve the resignation of Amy Lahrs. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

4. Approve resignation of dance team coach

Mesz moved to approve the resignation of Dena DeAnda. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

5. Approve resignation of bus driver

Reinke moved to approve the resignation of Jim Treinen. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

6. Approve resignation of para professional

Mesz moved to approve the resignation of Pam Cassens. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

7. Approve resignation of superintendent secretary

Sappingfield moved to approve the resignation of Kristi Ver Steeg. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

8. Approve hiring assistant softball coach

Reinke moved to approve Lexi Binder. Mesz seconded. All in favor. Sappingfield abstained.

9. Approve volunteer assistant softball coach

Reinke moved to approve Kia Jenkins. Mesz seconded. Sappingfield abstained. All in favor.

10. Approve hiring assistant junior high track coach

Reinke moved to approve Bret Van Muyden. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

11. Approve volunteer assistant track coach

Sappingfield moved to approve Chad Moseman. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

12. Approve resignation of business manager

Sappingfield moved to approve the resignation of Ryan Anderson. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

Reinke moved to go into closed session. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

L. Closed session pursuant to Section 21.5(1)(i) of Iowa open law to evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance, or discharge is being considered when necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to that individual’s reputation and that individual requests a closed session.

Reinke moved to adjourn close session at 8:28. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

N. Personnel

1. Approve hiring of business manager

Mesz moved to approve Mercedees Miller. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

Reinke moved to adjourn. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

O. Adjourn

Meeting adjourned at 8:29

Rick Scott, Board President

Ryan Anderson, Board Secretary

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 24, 2022