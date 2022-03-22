Lawton-Bronson School Board Minutes — February 28, 2022

Lawton-Bronson Community School

Special Board Meeting

Conference Room – 113 W 1st Street, Bronson, Iowa

Monday, February 28, 2022

12:00 p.m.

The Lawton-Bronson Community Schools District will prepare all students to contribute productively to the global world of work and community.

A. Call to Order

Meeting called to order at 12:00

B. Roll Call

Mesz, Sappingfield, and Scott present

C. Welcome Visitors and Guests

D. Public Forum

E. Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.

Sappingfield moved to approve agenda. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law

F. Personnel

1. Approve hiring of superintendent secretary/accounts manager

Mesz moved to approve Tonia Healy. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor

Sappingfield moved to adjourn. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

G. Adjourn

Meeting adjourned at 12:04

Rick Scott, Board President

Ryan Anderson, Board Secretary

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 24, 2022