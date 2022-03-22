Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes — March 8, 2022

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

March 8, 2022

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on March 8, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are a roll call vote of an aye per each board member, unless otherwise indicated. Chairman Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 3/8/22 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve the minutes of the 3/1/22. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve payroll issued 3/4/22. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Van Otterloo, to reject the change order to L & L Construction for the 14-day extension. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve Resolution 030822-1 allocating ARPA funds for government services per the US Treasury ruling on 1/6/22. Anderson-aye; Meis-aye; Kass-aye; Horton-aye; Van Otterloo-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to canvass the Remsen Union and Akron-Westfield School Special Elections with the results as follows:

Akron-Westfield Community School District

For the public measure PPEL “Shall the following public measure, Proposition RI, be adopted?”

There were two hundred forty (240) votes cast as follows:

For the question, there were two hundred twenty-seven (227) votes

Against the question, there were thirteen (13) votes

We therefore declare the public measure Proposition RI to be adopted.

Remsen-Union Community School District

For the public measure Revenue Purpose Statement “Shall the following public measure, Proposition RH, be adopted?

There were two hundred forty-three (243) votes cast as follows:

For the question, there were one hundred forty (140) votes

Against the question, there were one hundred three (103) votes

We therefore declare the public measure Proposition RH to be adopted. Motion Carried.

The Board discussed vacating part of Elk Ave. with Dolf Ivener and Brad Banks, in regards to the County repairing an agriculture bridge prior to closing the road. Continued plans and discussion will take place between County Engineer Tom Rohe, Brad Banks and Craig Anderson and it will be placed before the Board of Supervisors again in the future.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve Crooked Fences, a minor subdivision in Section 3 of Hancock Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve Boever Addition, a minor subdivision in Section 8 of Remsen Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve permits for Southern Sioux Rural Water in Section 17/20 of Johnson Township on 190th St; Section 17/18 in Johnson Township on Fawn Ave.; in Section 21/22 of Portland Township on Diamond Ave.; and in Section 8/17 of Liberty township on Echo Road. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve final plans for project LC-231605—73-75; Project LC-242540—73-75 and Project LC-133508–73-75. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve right of way for Project LC-361610. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:09 am.

Stacey Feldman,

Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 24, 2022