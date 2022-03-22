Woodbury Central School Board Minutes & Bills — March 14, 2022

Woodbury Central Community School

Regular Board Meeting

March 14, 2022

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session in the high school library on March 14, 2022 with call to order by President Nelson at 7:32 pm.

Members present: Nelson, Lloyd, Reblitz, Thomsen, Verschoor, Steffen, Verschoor. Absent: None

Visitors: Katie Vondrak, Shyla Bremer, Linda Fetterman, Mike Ofert, Randy Petersen, Jeff Petersen, Jerry Steffen, Scott Gernhart, James Yoomis, Robin Chute.

Agenda: Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to approve the agenda as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Minutes: Moved by Cross, second by Steffen to waive the reading of the Feb 14, 2022 minutes approve them as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Bills: Moved by Cross, second by Thomsen to approve bills in the amounts of $75,976.98 from the General Fund, $22,017.15 from the PPEL Fund, $11,686.25 from the Management Fund, $1,904.85 from the Activity Fund, and $9,926.27 from the Nutrition Fund and prepaid checks for $19,085.46 from the General Fund, $14,698.77 from the PPEL Fund, $6,477.17 from the Activity Fund and $804.19 from the Nutrition Fund. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Visitor Comments: Jeff Petersen and Jerry Steffen – requesting use of gym for pickle ball games.

Reports:

Mrs. Metcalf: Report, upcoming conferences, Vondrak informed about computer science day

Mr. Bormann: report – presented estimate on vape detectors.

Mr. Glackin – report — initial estimates for the staff preferred flooring for multi purpose room at $61,330, floor prep additional – will get quote, will be absent for 2-3 weeks in April.

Policies & Procedures

Moved by Thomsen, second by Verschoor to approve the open enrollment to WC for 2022-23 school year as presented below. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Leslie Willet (SC) for Samuel Jon Dominick (8th)

• Holly Kohn (RV) for Emma (11th)

• Angie & Mathew Sewell (LeMars) for Elizabeth (K)

• Benjamin Palmer (KP) for Charles (K)

• Alyssa & Jeremy Meyer (KP) for Blade (5)

• Krystina Rasmussen (KP) for Kyngstyn (K)

• Mara Robertson (KP) for Evelyn (K)

• Adam & Dawn Henderson (MVAOCOU) for Calvin (9)

No notification of open enrollment out

Moved by Reblitz, second by Lloyd to Amend Board Policy #505.5 Graduation Requirements to add: Beginning with the class of 2022, graduation requirements for special education students will include successful completion of four years of English, three years of Math, three years of Social Studies and three years of Science. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Buildings, Grounds, Transportation:

• Building and Grounds Committee Report by Lloyd

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Cross to approve the sale of the house at 507 West Dr. to be moved, with the stipulation that the garage stays and buyer to remove fence section necessary for removal at their own cost and to accept bids until the day of the next regular board meeting on April 11, 2022. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Lloyd to approve the ERATE bid of $63,177.23 from Riverside Tech for the additional wifi access points. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Steffen, second by Reblitz to approve the Change order #8 for the Wrestling Room addition as presented with cost of $12,863.62 and CMB Architects paying for $5,422.73. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Personnel

• Moved by Steffen, second by Reblitz to accept the resignation of Pat Tomoson as Archery Coach, Emily Thomas from WR Cheer Coach and Amy Fixsel as Asst. Tech. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Steffen approve the settlement with the WCEA for an increase of $1,550 to the base and to each teacher and to approve a side letter allowing an increase of 1 more family sick leave. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to approve Kelsey Schramm as asst golf coach for an hourly rate. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Cross, second by Steffen to approve Holly Countryman as volunteer cheer sponsor for FB and BB. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Lloyd to approve the lane change for Mrs. Wright to go to MA lane. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Steffen to adopt the following resolution. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Resolution

WHEREAS, the Board of Directors of the Woodbury Central Community School District recognizes that many school districts across the state are experiencing staffing shortages during the 2021-22 school year due in large part to the pandemic and its residual effects, and that staffing shortages have also impacted the operations of the Woodbury Central Community School District, and

WHEREAS, the Board of Directors of the Woodbury Central Community School District believes that maintaining adequate staffing levels of all positions is essential to its educational mission and that when positions go unfilled it is a detriment to all students as well as other personnel: and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE WOODBURY CENTRAL COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT THAT:

The Board hereby authorizes the Superintendent to facilitate a one-time retention incentive payment in the amount of $1,000 to all certified, administrative, and classified staff who worked in person from October 1, 2021 through the end of your contracted work year.

In the event any employee receiving such a retention incentive is terminated or resigns from the District prior to the end of their contracted work year, the employee shall be obligated to return the entire payment to the District in full.

Co-curricular: Moved by Steffen, second by Reblitz to approve the purchase of new football uniforms at a cost of $31,830. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Board Items

• Moved by Steffen, second by Reblitz to approve the 2022-23 Budget Estimate and direct publication. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Cross, second by Thomsen to set the 22-23 Budget Hearing for April 11, 2022 at 7:30 pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to approve the 2021-22 Budget Amendment. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Cross to set the 2021-22 Budget Amendment Hearing for April 11, 2022 at 7:40 pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Steffen, second by Lloyd to approve the AEA Purchasing Agreement for 2022-23. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to approve continued agreement with Timberline for Medicaid billing. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Reblitz to approve a copier lease agreement with Access. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Cross to approve the use of Foundation Interest received for teacher grants. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to approve the WITCC agreement for student summer courses. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Reblitz to adopt the following resolution: Motion carried, all voting aye.

Resolution

WHEREAS, the Board of Directors of the Woodbury Central Community School District recognizes that public funds require accountability and equal standards for use. The term FAPE (Free and Appropriate Public Education) describes the equal standards necessary for all students to succeed. Private schools are not required to serve students who need specially designed instruction to ensure FAPE. Private schools are not required to accept all who enter their doors;

WHEREAS, the Board of Directors of the Woodbury Central Community School District anticipates that a voucher system in Iowa would continue to grow based on examples from other states;

WHEREAS, the Board of Directors of the Woodbury Central Community School District believes that Iowa already has a school choice with limited enrollment, STO support for tuition to private schools, virtual academies and two kinds of home school assistance; and

WHEREAS, the Board of Directors of the Woodbury Central Community School District believes that, in light of the costly commitment, beginning at $55 million and potentially growing to half a billion if expanded, at a time when the priorities of tax cuts have already been enacted. The state is struggling to meet the funding requirements of public education. It is ill advised to provide financial support to a second education system;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE WOODBURY CENTRAL COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT THAT:

The Board hereby authorizes the Superintendent to publicly oppose the Governor’s Omnibus Voucher bill and the Governor’s Parent Choice Bill.

The Board opposes use of public funds for private school use, particularly since the standards for public schools and private schools are very different.

For the Good of the Cause: Howrey mentioned that the school auditors, Nolte, Cornman & Johnson, sent a letter for us to request an extension to the filing deadline for this year’s audit due to their staffing issues.

Closed session: Moved by Reblitz, second by Verschoor to adjourn the regular meeting and go into closed session pursuant Iowa Code 21.5(1)(i) of the open meetings law to evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose performance is being considered. Roll Call Vote taken. Motion carried, all voting yes. Board went into closed session at 9:30 pm.

Open session: Moved by Lloyd, second by Verschoor to go out of closed session and to table the evaluation until Wed, March 16, 2022 at 7:30 pm. Motion carried, all voting aye. Board came out of closed session at 9:46 pm.

Adjourn: Moved by Thomsen, second by Verschoor to adjourn at 9:50 pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Christen Howrey, Board Secretary

Eric Nelson, Board President

BOARD REPORT OF COMPUTER WARRANTS for MARCH 2022

OPERATING FUND

3D Security, Inc. REPAIR SYSTEM 885.00

ACT TESTING SUPPLIES 32.00

ACT CREDIT (6.00)

Vendor Total: 26.00

ADVANTAGE ADMINISTRATORS 3RD PARTY ADMIN 93.60

CNOS WRESTLING SECTIONALS COVERAGE 180.00

CULLIGAN SOLAR SALT AND RENTAL 46.00

CULLIGAN SOLAR SALT AND RENTAL 93.50

Vendor Total: 139.50

DIRECT DIGITAL CONTROL INC. HEATING CONTROL REPAIRS 787.00

GOODWILL OF THE GREAT PLAINS SPEC ED SERVICES 157.44

Graffix, Inc. dba Wall of Fame HATS FOR CLASS-STAFF REIMB 157.36

IOWA ASSN of SCHOOL BOARDS ISFLC CONFERENCE 325.00

IOWA TESTING PROGRAM TESTING REG COUNTS 1,464.00

ISTATE TRUCK CENTER 06 INJ PUMP/O-RINGS 2,596.46

13- TURBOCHARGER 2,075.26

13-CORE RETURN (287.50)

CORE RETURNS (425.50)

03-HOSES 37.58

09 – AIR COMPRESSOR REPAIR KIT 974.47

09 CORE RETURN CREDIT (107.81)

Vendor Total: 4,862.96

JMC COMPUTER SERVICE INC. PROGRAM LICENSE 8,254.19

JOSTENS DIPLOMA COVERS 507.38

JOSTENS GRADUATION PLAQUES 90.42

JOSTENS SERVICE BARS 225.95

Vendor Total: 823.75

Knudsen Tod FUEL REIMB 40.02

LAKEVIEW BOOKS LIBRARY BOOKS 594.15

LESSMAN ELECTRIC SUPPLY LIGHTING SUPPLIES 600.00

Maple Valley Anthon Oto School OPEN ENROLL CONCURRENT ENROLL 567.52

Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc. SHOP SUPPLIES 71.32

MID AMERICAN ENERGY

ELECTRICITY 52.58

ELECTRICITY 397.12

ELECTRICITY 45.77

ELECTRICITY 9,116.71

NATURAL GAS 752.67

ELECTRICITY 447.79

NATURAL GAS 739.52

ELECTRICITY 10.00

Vendor Total: 11,562.16

MID-BELL MUSIC PEARL 5 PC HARDWARE PACK 444.95

MOVILLE, CITY OF WATER/SEWER 1,523.72

MOVILLE, CITY OF NEW HOUSE WATER/SEWER 25.00

Vendor Total: 1,548.72

MPIRE UNLIMITED REPAIR LEAKS IN BATHROOM 367.31

MPIRE UNLIMITED REPLACE FAUCETS/REPAIR TOILET 0.00

MPIRE UNLIMITED REPAIR GAS LEAKS 1,182.97

MPIRE UNLIMITED ICE MACHINE REPAIR 283.50

Vendor Total: 1,833.78

MTC MECHANICAL BAND ROOM UNIT/OLD GYM-BOARD & FAN 2,185.00

MTC MECHANICAL UNIT 4 – CONTROL BOARD REPLACED 839.00

MTC MECHANICAL AIR HANDLING UNIT OFF 260.00

Vendor Total: 3,284.00

NWAEA MENTORING PROGRAM (4) 300.00

NWAEA HEARING INTERPRETER 15,241.33

NWAEA CERTIFICATES 26.00

Vendor Total: 15,567.33

Ofert Michael REIMB FUEL 50.00

PAPER CORPORATION, THE

paper 8.5 x 11 2,704.50

white cover 151.89

colored paper 257.38

Vendor Total: 3,113.77

Petersen, Randal DRIVER PHYSICAL 105.00

RECORD, THE PUBLISH 759.67

Rolling Oil FUEL 4,328.75

SCHOOL BUS SALES

HANDLE/BLADE KIT 644.87

LATCH ASSEMBLY 118.13

Vendor Total: 763.00

Stateline Electric & Automation, Inc. REPLACE HAND DRYERS IN BATHROOMS 1,321.90

SYMMETRY ENERGY SOLUTION, LLC NATURAL GAS 4,339.53

THOMAS BUS SALES OF IOWA 11- ROOF HATCH (2) 909.36

THOMAS BUS SALES OF IOWA, INC. 19-DRIVER SEAT BELT/SUPPLIES 221.72

Vendor Total: 1,131.08

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE DRIVER LAB 300.00

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM-UNITY COLLEGE COLLEGE COURSES 3,280.00

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE AUTO COURSES 939.00

Vendor Total: 4,519.00

WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR ELECTION FEES 1,275.53

Fund Total: 75,976.98

Checking Account Total: 75,976.98

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

3D Security, Inc. VIDEO SYSTEM UPDATE 8,428.99

BEACON ATHLETICS Phantom cage baseball combo 4,699.00

BEACON ATHLETICS Phantom soft toss 3 station 8’x10’ nets 799.00

BEACON ATHLET Freight 530.00

Vendor Total: 6,028.00

Cannon, Moss, Brygger & Associate WRESTLING ROOM 2,309.89

ISTATE TRUCK CENTER INJECTOR PUMPS 5,024.28

CORE CREDIT (851.00)

Vendor Total: 4,173.28

MARCO TECHNOLOGIES LLC COPIER LEASES 1,076.99

Fund Total: 22,017.15

Checking Account Total: 22,017.15

MANAGEMENT FUND

SU INSURANCE COMPANY QUARTRLY PYMT 11,686.25

Fund Total: 11,686.25

Checking Account Total: 11,686.25

ACTIVITY FUND

ACE FUNDRAISING IFCA Clinic Registration Fee 200.00

CHUTE, ERIN Paying for judging cheer tryouts 20.00

COMPTON, KASIE cheer judge 20.00

Iowa Cubs / Principal Park Principal Park Game 1,200.00

ORLANDO, BRENDA cheer judge 20.00

RICHARDSON, JENEICE Cheer judge 20.00

ROGERS, BREE Cheer judge 10.00

ROGERS, BREE Payment for judging cheer tryouts 10.00

SALAS, HANNAH Cheer judge 20.00

Sports Facilities Group Inc. Base Caddy 255.85

SUNNYBROOK

Senior Night Flowers 73.00

Sweetheart flowers 56.00

Vendor Total: 129.00

Fund Total: 1,904.85

Checking Account Total: 1,904.85

NUTRITION FUND

BIMBO BAKERIES USA

FOOD 126.26

FOOD 144.22

FOOD 66.37

FOOD 122.87

Vendor Total: 459.72

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE

FOOD 341.85

FOOD 295.71

FOOD 318.78

FOOD 227.56

FOOD 272.64

FOOD 370.32

Vendor Total: 1,826.86

GREENBERG FRUIT CO.

FOOD 359.43

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING

CREDIT FOOD (88.08)

CREDIT (21.50)

FOOD 2,547.00

CREDIT FOOD (39.48)

FOOD (304.32)

FOOD 2,317.36

FOOD 2,835.28

SUPPLIES 34.00

Vendor Total: 7,280.26

Fund Total: 9,926.27

Checking Account Total: 9,926.27

BMO PAYMENT FEBRUARY 2022

Batch Description: February 2022 BMO Activity

AMAZON SPEECH RECORDING EQUIPMENT 120.29

American Pop Corn Co. CONCESS SUPPLIES 96.50

ANDERSON’S SWEETHEART TIARA 40.67

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES INC CONCESSION PIZZA 595.92

DOLLAR GENERAL FRUIT CART SUPPLIES 5.65

Family Dollar CARNIVAL PRIZES 01/29/2022 130.30

FLEET FARM BASEBALL SUPPLIES 25.87

Graffix, Inc. dba Wall of Fame CHEER CAMP SHIRTS..294.00

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS ICE BAGS FOR TRAINING ROOM 97.41

Heuer Publishing Company SCRIPTS FOR SPEECH..13.75

Hobby Lobby MIME SHIRTS 14.91

HOMETOWN PANTRY FRUIT CART SUPPLIES 1.80

HY-VEE FEB 2022 FRUIT CART SUPPLIES 8.57

Iowa Football Coaches Association MEMBERSHIP 57.88

Lowe’s Commercial BASEBALL SUPPLIES 61.68

MONKEY SPORTS BASEBALL SUPPLIES 79.98

MUSIC NOTES MUSIC-INDIVIDUAL SPEECH 6.20

Oriental Trading Company CARNIVAL PRIZES 913.77

SAM’S CLUB CONCESS 868.25

SAM’S CLUB FRUIT CART SUPPLIES 3.36

SOURCE ORTHO BASEBALL SUPPLIES 103.65

SUPER 8 WR ROOMS 875.70

TARGET MEMORY CARD/SPEECH RECORDING 57.97

TARGET PEP CLUB SUPPLIES 45.94

WALMART FRUIT CART SUPPLIES 6.97

Batch Total: 4,526.99

Batch Description: FEB. 2022 BMO LUNCH

AMAZON IPAD AND SUPPLIES 589.26

HOMETOWN PANTRY FOOD 24.32

HY-VEE FOOD 50.81

SAM’S CLUB FOIL SHEETS 139.80

Batch Total: 804.19

Batch Description: FEB. 22 BMO GENERAL FUND

4 WAY STOP SHOP GAS 235.03

4 WAY STOP SHOP GAS 36.88

4 WAY STOP SHOP GAS 70.73

4 WAY STOP SHOP PICKUP – GAS 48.01

AMAZON ELEMENTARY/NURSE SUPPLIES 717.48

AMAZON CUPS 373.44

AMAZON ARCHER AND TECH SUPPLIES 1,006.61

BOMGAARS BUS SUPPLIES 113.88

BURKE ENGR. SALES COMPANY DOOR CLOSURES – DOOR HANDLE 703.00

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC. GAS 26.57

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC. GAS 105.69

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC. GAS 78.67

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC. GAS 440.20

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC. GAS 26.00

CENEX GAS STATION GAS 78.73

CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING, INC. WIPES & GARBAGE BAGS 940.00

DOLLAR GENERAL ELEM. SUPPLIES from MAG $ 26.75

HILLYARD INC. CLEANING/MAINT SUPPLIES 2,080.21

IASBO SPRING CONF 115.00

IASBO SPRING CONFERENCE 195.00

IDITAROD TRAIL ELEMENTARY SUPPLIES 67.95

JJ Motors VEHICLE REPAIRS 4,795.74

KWIK STAR GAS 183.73

KWIK STAR FUEL 70.00

MUSIC PLAY VOCAL MUSIC 174.95

NWAEA SUB AUTHORITY CLASS 125.00

PEPPER & SON, INC., J. W. SPRING MUSIC 199.00

PEPPER & SON, INC., J. W. VOCAL MUSIC 307.04

PRESTO-X-COMPANY PEST CONTROL 66.00

Quality Inn & Suites HONOR CHOIR TRAVEL 203.74

QUILL CORPORATION FEB 2022 OFFICE SUPPLIES 321.47

Read Naturally INTERVENTIONIST CURRICULUM 174.90

Rockler Woodworking & Hardware SHOP SUPPLIES 117.98

ROYAL PUBLISHING WRESTLING AD 250.00

SCHOLASTIC INC. FEB22_ELEM PRODEHL DONATIONS PURCHASE 285.00

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY CONSTRUCT PAPER 162.15

SILVERSTAR CAR WASH VAN WASH 13.91

SUPER 8 COACHES ROOMS 451.08

TEACHER SYNERGY LLC 1ST GRADE READING UNIT 4.82

TEACHERS PAY TEACHERS VOCAL MUSIC 9.63

U.S. POST OFFICE POSTAGE 252.00

U.S. POST OFFICE POSTAGE 236.33

U.S. POST OFFICE POSTAGE 10.70

WALMART FEB22_ELEM LEXIA LUAU SNACKS 32.50

WALMART FEB22_LB EXT DAY PROGRAM SNACKS 142.67

WALMART FEB22_MT FACS CLASS SUPPLIES 94.60

WARTBURG COLLEGE HONOR CHOIR 245.00

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE PHONE/INTERNET 657.70

Batch Total: 17,073.47

Report Total: 22,404.65

FEBRUARY 2022 PREPAIDS

OPERATING FUND

NWAEA balance of invoice for envelopes 186.92

VERIZON WIRELESS CELL PHONES 341.07

Fund Total 527.99

Checking Account Total 527.99

ACTIVITY FUND

American Heart Association AMERICAN HEART ASSOC CASH 1,590.18

Fund Total: 1,590.18

Checking Account Total: 1,590.18

FEBRUARY 2022 PREPAIDS 2

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

Stateline Electric & Automation, Inc. BUS BARN – LIGHTING 14,698.77

Fund Total: 14,698.77

Checking Account Total: 14,698.77

ACTIVITY FUND

Johnson, Dwayne BB

OFFICIAL 120.00

TROTH, GARY BB OFFICIAL 120.00

UHL, JASON BB OFFICIAL 120.00

Fund Total: 360.00

Checking Account Total 360.00

