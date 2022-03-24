What’s Cooking on Page 2 — Irish Cream Birthday Cake By Editor | March 24, 2022 | 0 Rita Swain recently celebrated her 93rd birthday, and Pam Clark made Irish Cream Cake for the occasion. See that recipe, along with Jon Kilstrom’s column on healthy living and the weekly crossword puzzle, on page 2. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Page 4 — Hunting’s General Store, John Michael Montgomery & More March 24, 2022 | No Comments » Page 11 — All-State Speech, Computer Science at the Iowa Capitol March 24, 2022 | No Comments » Page 12 — WC 8th Grade Girls Attend WINGS Conference March 24, 2022 | No Comments » Legislative Columns Online Each Week March 3, 2022 | No Comments »