Deloris Handke

Deloris Pearl (Van Norman) Handke of Bronson passed away peacefully at Countryside Nursing Care in Sioux City surrounded by family on Saturday, March 19, 2022, after a lengthy illness.

Services were held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the Elliott Creek Presbyterian Church in Bronson. Visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday with a prayer service at 6 p.m. at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial was at Arlington Cemetery in Moville, Iowa. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Deloris left behind a legacy of love and friendship by all who knew her.

Deloris was born March 30, 1928 in Omaha, Neb., the daughter of Charles and Christine (Buchholz Van Norman). She was adopted in 1930 by the only parents she knew and loved, Burt and Nellie (Keck) Van Norman.

Deloris graduated from Woodbury Central High School in 1945. She married Melvin I. Handke on July 22, 1946, and settled in Bronson for 54 years until his death in 1990. Deloris worked numerous jobs over the years: waitressing, nursing, EMT for the city of Bronson, part time Bronson Postal Service, participated in the Election Board for Bronson, and helped manage the Bronson Community Center in the 1960s. During the years, she enjoyed baking, crocheting, cake decorating, participated in community events, and always cherished the moments when family and friends would gather in her home. She enjoyed her cats, watching birds, and dogs. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Deloris is survived by her children Rickey Handke (Linda) of Maple Grove, Minn., Patricia (William) Oehlerking of Sioux City, Julia (Marvin) Castle of Sioux City, and Randy (Rena) Handke of Evanston, Ind.; daughter-in-law Pam Handke of Bronson; son-in-law, Raymond Smith of Dixon, Mo.; 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Deloris was preceded in death by her beloved husband Melvin Handke; son Burton Handke; daughter Katherine Smith; son-in-law William Oehlerking; and two grandchildren Bernard and Paul.

Pallbearers were Billy Oehlerking, Cory Castle, Corey Handke, Aaron Handke, James Oehlerking, and Shannon Castle. Honorary pallbearers were Matt Handke, Jesse Castle, Shane Handke, and Gene Smith.