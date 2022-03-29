Brittany Hackett

Brittany D. Hackett, 30, of Kingsley passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30 with family present during this time at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.

Brittany was a sassy, sarcastic, sweet girl living life to the fullest always taking pictures. She was a wife and mother of two beautiful daughters.

She had various jobs but her most enjoyable was being a mother to her daughters and an aunt to her nieces and nephews.

She enjoyed camping and going on big adventures and would talk to many people.

Brittany was straightforward and would let people know exactly where she stood whether they liked it or not. She always put others first and then herself.

She is survived by her husband, Jeremy; two daughters, Kiah and Avery; sister, Brandy (Grant) Slater; sister and special friend, Amber Puhrmann and Taylor; grandparents, Morris and Onnie Cutherbertson; father- and mother-in-law, Pat (Brenda) Hackett; in-laws, Josh (Kimmie) Hackett, Sheena (Matt) Stahlnecker, and Samantha (Jose) Mozqueda; best friend, Amanda Mahart; and many nieces and nephews.