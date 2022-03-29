Iowa DNR — Notice of Intent to Grant Permits

NOTICE OF INTENT TO GRANT TWO PERMITS TO

WITHDRAW WATER FOR AGRICULTURAL PURPOSES

IN WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Iowa Code Chapter 455B, there is now on file with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Water Supply Engineering Section, 502 E 9th Street, Des Moines, Iowa 50319 the applications as described below.

Willow Fund I LLLP (Log No. 31,722) requests a permit authorizing withdrawal of water from one proposed Missouri River alluvial well, about 110 feet deep, located in the SW ¼ of the NW ¼ of Section 17, T86N, R45W, Woodbury County, Iowa, in the maximum quantity of 355 acre-feet per year at a maximum rate of 1,500 gallons per minute during the period April 1 through September 30 of each year for irrigation of up to 355 acres of general farm crops, such as corn and soybeans, on land generally described as and NW ¼ and that part of the W ½ of the SW ¼ of Section 17 lying west of an unnamed tributary to Garretson Ditch, and the E ¼ of Section 18, T86N, R45W, Woodbury County, Iowa.

Randy Lamprecht (Log No. 31,740) requests a permit authorizing withdrawal of water from one proposed Missouri River alluvial well, about 105 feet deep, located in the NE ¼ of the SW ¼ of Section 8, T86N, R45W, Woodbury County, Iowa, in the maximum quantity of 133 acre-feet per year at a maximum rate of 1,200 gallons per minute during the period April 1 through September 30 of each year for irrigation of up to 133 acres of general farm crops, such as corn and soybeans, on land generally described as the SW ¼ of Section 8, T86N, R45W, Woodbury County, Iowa.

The Department has determined that this use of water conforms to the relevant criteria (Iowa Code Chapter 455B and Iowa Administrative Code Chapter 567) and recommends the permits be granted. A copy of the summary report for the applications is available upon a request to the department at the address listed above. Comments on the report and on this use of water must be received by April 20, 2022, and should be addressed “ATTN.: Jim Neleigh” and should specify the applicant’s log number.

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 31, 2022