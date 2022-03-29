Marcia Lee Hoffman

Marcia Lee (Michener) Hoffman, 84, passed away on Sunday, March 20th, the result of a stroke.

Services will be at White/Reynolds Mortuary on Thursday, March 31st, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.

Marcia was born February 18, 1938 in Sioux City, Iowa to Ernest and Viola Michener.

She attended school in Moville, Iowa until her family moved to Twin Falls, Idaho where she attended Twin Falls High School until graduating in 1956.

She married Earl Hoffman and they lived in Twin Falls. They moved to Montpelier, Burley, and then to Pocatello, returning to live in Twin Falls in 1993. Her husband Earl died there in 2001.

Marcia attended the Nazarene Church and was very active in several social clubs, including two card clubs.

She is survived by her two sons, Steve and Brant (Lisa). Marcia had two grandchildren, Joey & Kayla and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three siblings, E. Rogers, Jerry Michener and Dona Henman; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, a son Gary and her parents Ernest & Viola Michener.