Notice of Dissolution

S & S Signs, Inc.

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED AND CLAIMANTS OF S & S SIGNS, INC.:

S & S SIGNS, INC. has filed Articles of Dissolution effective on March 18, 2022.

All persons with claims against S & S SIGNS, INC. must present them as follows:

1. The name and address of the creditor as well as a detailed description of the claim, including the date the claim arose, the parties involved, the extent of any damage(s), and the allegations incident to the claim.

2. Claims must be mailed postage prepaid to the following address:

Metcalf & Beardshear

c/o S & S SIGNS, INC.,

ATTN: CLAIMS

P.O. Box 454,

Moville, IA 51039

3. NOTWITHSTANDING FILING OF THE CLAIM, ANY CLAIM AGAINST S & S SIGNS, INC. WILL BE BARRED UNLESS A PROCEEDING TO ENFORCE THE CLAIM IS COMMENCED WITHIN THREE (3) YEARS AFTER THE PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

S & S SIGNS, INC.

By: Mary Beth Schorg

Mary Beth Schorg, President of S & S Signs, Inc.

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 31, 2022