Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes/Claims — March 15, 2022

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

March 15, 2022

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on March 15, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are a roll call vote of an aye per each board member, unless otherwise indicated. Chairman Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 3/15/22 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the 3/8/22 minutes. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve the 3/15/22 payroll & 3/15/22 claims. Motion Carried.

Motion by Van Otterloo, seconded by Horton, to approve the elected official salary Resolution #031522-2 for FY 2022-23. Anderson-aye; Meis-aye; Kass-aye; Horton-aye; Van Otterloo-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to open the FY 2022-23 budget public hearing at 10 a.m. All votes aye. Motion Carried.

No members from the public were present to comment and no written comments were received.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to close the public hearing at 10:02 am. All votes aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve FY 2022-23 budget and Resolution #031522-2. Anderson-aye; Meis-aye; Kass-aye; Horton-aye; Van Otterloo-aye. Motion Carried.

Bly Rougier of Plymouth Energy/Invenergy and Jared Noack from Mid-American Energy was present to discuss the progress of the wind farm transfer to Mid-American.

Motion by Van Otterloo, seconded by Meis, to approve the assignment of driveway permits to Mid-American Energy from Plymouth Wind Energy LLC, for wind farm access. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve that Plymouth Co. requires a corporate bond with an inflation adjustment, as a guarantee, prior to approving the decommission agreement with Mid-American Energy. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve Roder Minor Subdivision Replat in Section 15 of Fredonia Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve a detour agreement for the IDOT between K-18 and C-38. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit to Cherokee Rural Water in Section 10/11 on Juniper Ave. and Section 2/11 on C60. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve the bid to Richards Construction for $375,806.75 for project LC-370906 subject to County Engineer checking unit prices. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the bid to Richards Construction for $183,413.60 for project LC-361610 subject to County Engineer checking unit prices. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the bid to Richards Construction for $176,032.95 for project LC-331505 subject to the County Engineer checking unit prices. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:25 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

