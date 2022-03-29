Probate — Robert Bertrand

Public Notice

THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ROBERT L. BERTRAND, Deceased

CASE NO. ESPR056481

Notice Of Proof Of Will Without Administration

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Robert L. Bertrand, Deceased, who died on or about January 28, 2022.

You are hereby notified that on March 14, 2022, the last will and testament of Robert L. Bertrand, deceased, bearing date of April 22, 2010, was admitted to probate in the above named court and there will be no present administration of the estate. Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of the county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Dated on March 14, 2022.

Luann M. Bertrand, Proponent

5500 E. 18th St.

Sioux City, IA 51105

James R. Westergaard

Gaukel, Nevins & Westergaard, PLC

Attorney for estate: ICIS#: AT0008409

P.O. Box 198, 515 Main St.

Mapleton, IA 51034

Date of second publication

March 31, 2022

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 24, 2022

Thursday, March 31, 2022