River Valley School Board Minutes/Bills — March 21, 2022

River Valley Community School

Regular Board Meeting

03/21/2022 — 6:30 PM

Board Room, Jr./Sr. High School

Correctionville, IA

Attendees — Voting Members

Scott Knaack, Vice – President

Ted Mammen, President

Sharleen Duncan, Board Member

Jessica Wilson, Board Member

1. Call to Order

The meeting was called to order at 6:30 PM Please visit https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Index.aspx?S=36030888 for additional school board information and presented items.

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call

4. Open Forum (Visitors)/ Hearings

A visitor spoke on behalf of an open enrollment request.

A. Opening Negotiations with Certified and Non-Certified Staff

Kourtney Miller presented opening negations for the Certified Staff. Susan Reinking and Mitzi Towne represented the Non-Certified Staff with opening negotiations.

B. Hearing on proposed 2022-2023 School Calendar

Three options for the 22-23 school calendar were presented.

5. Consent Items

It is recommended that the consent agenda be approved as presented.

Motion made by: Scott Knaack

Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson

Voting: Unanimously Approved

A. Agenda

B. Business Manager’s Financial Statements

1. Monthly Financial Statement

2. Activity Fund Financials

3. Lunch Fund Financials

C. Audit and Approval of Claims

1. Bills

6. Communication to the Board

A. Correspondence

The board addressed visitors in attendance representing the youth ball program. The committee discussed updating the current fields in Washta, adding a field, and not utilizing the existing field in Cushing.

B. Administrative Reports

1. Elementary Principal Report

2. JH/HS Principal

3. Curriculum Director Report

4. Athletic Director Report

7. Old Business

8. Information Only

9. New Business

A. Late Filed Open Enrollment I would recommend the open enrollment application be denied as presented. I would also recommend the application for open enrollment out of the district be approved, with approval of the receiving district pursuant to Iowa Code 282.18(15)

Motion made by: Sharleen Duncan

Motion seconded by: Scott Knaack

Voting: Unanimously Approved

B. State Teacher Retention Payments It is recommended to approve the State Teacher Retention payments based on the guidelines provided by the State of Iowa.

Motion made by: Scott Knaack

Motion seconded by: Sharleen Duncan

Voting: Unanimously Approved

C. Adoption of the 2022-2023 School Calendar

I would recommend calendar option C.

Motion made by: Scott Knaack

Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson

Voting: Unanimously Approved

D. 2022-2023 Budget Guarantee Resolution

It is recommended we adopt the following resolution in the event it is needed: FY2023: “RESOLVED, that the Board of Directors of River Valley Community School District, will levy property tax for fiscal year 2022-2023 for the regular program budget adjustment as allowed under section 257.14, Code of Iowa.”

Motion made by: Jessica Wilson

Motion seconded by: Sharleen Duncan

Voting: Unanimously Approved

E. 2022-2023 Budget Review/Set Hearing Date

Approve the budget hearing for April 11th at 5:30 pm.

Motion made by: Sharleen Duncan

Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson

Voting: Unanimously Approved

F. 2021-2022 Audit Report

Approve audit as recommended.

Motion made by: Scott Knaack

Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson

Voting: Unanimously Approved

G. Board Policy 505.5 Graduation Requirements Update *I recommend approving board Policy 505.05: Graduation Requirements and wave the second reading, so I can upload and finalize the desk audit.

Motion made by: Sharleen Duncan

Motion seconded by: Scott Knaack

Voting: Unanimously Approved

H. Summer Food Program Approval

Approve to participate in the Summer Food Program.

Motion made by: Scott Knaack

Motion seconded by: Sharleen Duncan

Voting: Unanimously Approved

I. Facility Project(s)

This is tabled until a later date – no projects at this time.

J. Resignations

** Approve presented resignations.

Motion made by: Sharleen Duncan

Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson

Voting: Unanimously Approved

K. Contracts

** Approve the contracts as presented.

Motion made by: Scott Knaack

Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson

Voting: Unanimously Approved

L. Out of State travel

** Approve the out of state travel, as presented.

Motion made by: Sharleen Duncan

Motion seconded by: Scott Knaack

Voting: Unanimously Approved

10. Discussion Items

A. Board Member Report

B. Superintendent Report

11. Adjournment

The meeting was adjourned at 8:07 pm.

12. A Negotiations Strategy Session will take place after the regular meeting

The board had a negotiations’ strategy session to discuss the presented negations by the certified and non-certified representatives from 8:15 pm to 8:38 pm.

MARCH 2022 BOARD BILLS APPROVED

Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL FUND

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES 1914-TPMG-HFVY use in front office for nurse duties 57.46

BISENIUS, ADAM 425 ISFLC expenses 389.78

BISENIUS, ADAM MONTHLY ST-0032 50.00

Vendor Total: 439.78

COCKBURN, JILL MARCH 2022 HOME SCHOOL ASSISTANCE PROGRAM 250.00

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER 65929 DRYWALL SCREWS & BOARDS 118.44

CORRECTIONVILLE CORNER HARDWARE 130422 parts to vacuum 21.96

DUNWELL LLC 5052 CONTINUED LOOP CLEANING 1,530.00

EVANS, TISH 438-1 ISFLC AND ISFIS 379.45

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP 35215-1 FINAL BILLING ON 1 RTU REPLACEMENT 5,925.00

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL MUSIC ASSN 1447 S/E Contest Entries 117.00

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL MUSIC ASSN 1475 Solo/Small Ensemble registration fees 65.00

Vendor Total: 182.00

IOWA TESTING PROGRAMS 220101 ISASP 2022 920.00

JOHNSON PROPANE INC 284479 PROPANE 2,025.00

JOHNSON, JOHNNIE MONTHLY ST-0032 15.34

JW PEPPER & SONS, INC 364113569 Music for Spring Concert 222.99

JW PEPPER & SONS, INC 364160001 Music for Spring Concert 50.00

Vendor Total: 272.99

KINGSLEY PIERSON CSD RV3QTRSUPT 3RD QTR SHARED SUPT 23,366.73

KNAACK, CHARLES PHONE STIP-0032 20.00

MARTIN BROS DISTRIBUTING CO 9389337 24.40

MENARDS 60714 fcs parts for kitchen 17.92

MID-STEP SERVICES 103 DEC SPEC ED INVOICE 4,800.00

MID-STEP SERVICES 105 FEB SPEC ED SERVICES – PB 5,700.00

MID-STEP SERVICES 802 FEB SPEC ED SERVICES – EE 5,700.00

Vendor Total: 16,200.00

NORTHWEST AEA 1553 MENTORING & INDUCTION PROGRAM 1,200.00

PHILLIPS, NOAH PHONE STIP-0009 50.00

PITNEY BOWES GLOBAL FINANCIAL replacement ink for postage meter 48.44

RASSEL, PAIGE 03012022 FEB MILEAGE 94.08

SAMS CLUB 220224 Water dispenser for front office 223.98

SANITARY SERVICES MARCH C’VILLE GARBAGE 305.20

SIOUX VALLEY AUTOMOTIVE 55927 Front steer tires for bus #16-1 1,463.78

SIOUX VALLEY AUTOMOTIVE 56030 INSTALL TIRE & NEW VALVE STEM ON BUS 50.00

Vendor Total: 1,513.78

STILL MAGNOLIA 03022022 FLOWERS FOR FUNERAL – JILL & JONI 101.75

TEACHING STRATEGIES, INC Creative Curriculum 7,000.00

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM COLLEGE 5153 RETURNING BUS DRIVER – CHUCK KNAACK 30.00

Fund Total: 62,333.70

Checking 1 Fund: 22 MANAGEMENT LEVY FUND

S U INSURANCE SW3938-5 QUARTERLY PREMIUM INSTALLMENT 19,913.00

Fund Total: 19,913.00

Checking Account Total: 82,246.70

Checking 2 Fund: 21 STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

BARN LLC, THE 1570 Baseball and Softball gear 1,707.60

COMPLETE WEDDINGS & EVENTS 1877361 DJ FOR PROM 695.00

CROW, RICH 01062022 JR HIGH OFFICIAL ON 1-6-22 80.00

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC 106640917 36.95

GRAPHIC EDGE, THE 1572683 New Track Uniforms 3,256.87

IHSSA 03152022 9th IE All State Reg. 11.00

IHSSA 031520221 Varsity IE All State Reg. 22.00

Vendor Total: 33.00

PARROTT, NANCY COOKIES FOR STUDENT COUNCIL EASTER EGG 55.18

VISA 24492162039 District BB Ticket for Duane Knaack.. 18.81

WITT, TOM 03142022 Home basketball Table work 165.00

Fund Total: 6,048.41

Checking Account Total: 6,048.41

Checking 3 Fund: 36 PPEL (PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT LEVY)

ACE SIGNS 61481 NEW ELECTRONIC SIGN 9,797.27

DAKTRONICS 6970249 Shot Clocks – LED BACKBOARD LIGHTS 9,415.00

ELECTRONIC ENGINEERING 883002399-1 INTERNET TOWER ISSUE 3,920.13

Fund Total: 23,132.40

Checking Account Total: 23,132.40

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC 106640863 148.63

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC 106640865 174.90

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC 106640912 101.17

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC 106640917 118.05

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC 106640978 187.80

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC 106640980 154.55

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC 106641025 111.31

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC 106641031 181.40

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC 106641096 215.58

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC 106641098 220.25

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC 106641141 26.40

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC 106641201 148.50

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC 106641203 213.06

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC 106641242 80.13

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC 106641247 74.21

Vendor Total: 2,155.94

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO 9389323 1,301.96

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO 9389323 CR (14.24)

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO 9389324 173.21

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO 9389337 850.02

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO 9398874 2,151.16

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO 9398875 75.88

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO 9398884 996.31

Vendor Total: 5,534.30

Fund Total: 7,690.24

Checking Account Total: 7,690.24

Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL FUND

AUDITOR OF STATE FILING FEE FOR AUDIT 425.00

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CTR 64439 TIN SNIPS FOR IND TECH 104.20

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CTR 64583 spray paint and supplies 22.31

Vendor Total: 126.51

CORRECTIONVILLE, CITY OF FEB WATER BILLS 266.66

CULLIGAN WATER CONDITIONING 02242022 FEB WATER SOFTENER 101.00

DOLLAR GENERAL 1001137318 KLEENEX 8.00

DOLLAR GENERAL 1001139016 batteries 29.50

Vendor Total: 37.50

DUNWELL LLC 5040 BURNER ISSUES 1,572.83

ELECTRONIC CONTRACTING CO. 23885 BATTERIES FOR FIRE ALARMS 45.92

GORDON FLESCH IN13632987 COPIER SERVICE CALL 194.00

HOME DEPOT PRO 667367114 KNIVES/TABLES/PLANER STAND 848.00

HOME DEPOT PRO 672073020 faucet and toilet repair 250.00

HOME DEPOT PRO 672073038 faucet and toilet repair 785.12

Vendor Total: 1,883.12

ILLUMINATE EDUCATION, INC 2022423 Virtual Illuminate Education Conference 225.00

IOWA ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL BOARDS 00028158 ISFLC FEB CONF 600.00

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK 643207 FEB INTERNET 359.65

IOWA DIVISION OF LABOR SERVICE 182629 BOILER INSPECTION 120.00

IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY REGISTRATION SERVICES SBO ACADEMY 395.00

JOHNSON PROPANE INC 281624 PROPANE FOR SCHOOL & BUS BARN 2,929.50

JOHNSON PROPANE INC 282378 PROPANE FOR SCHOOL & BUS BARN 2,619.00

JOHNSON PROPANE INC 284208 PROPANE FOR BUS 588.40

Vendor Total: 6,136.90

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC 564819 BULB & ANTIFREEZE 57.95

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC 565061 BUS SUPPLIES 22.31

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC 565306 BUS SUPPLIES 19.90

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC 565523 VINYL CLEANER & WASHER FLUID 21.35

Vendor Total: 121.51

JW PEPPER & SONS, INC Western Valley Conference Festival Music 65.34

JW PEPPER & SONS, INC Western Valley Conference Festival Music 40.00

Vendor Total: 105.34

MENARDS 59892 emergency lights 155.82

MEYER, MIKE 03082022 Judging for Contest 100.00

NASCO ART SUPPLIES 158.00

NELSON, LAVILA 03082022 Judging for Contest 100.00

NEW COOP 03152022 FEB GAS CARD 1,581.10

ONE LESS THING 220257 MS AG CURRICULUM 455.00

ONE SOURCE THE BACKGROUND CHECK 1204- BACKGROUND CHECK.. 30.00

PARROTT, NANCY 02262022 FCS SUPPLIES 57.41

PETERSEN OIL COMPANY DIESEL FUEL 2,554.50

PHILLIPS, NOAH 624296 Membership for NAEYC 69.00

PITNEY BOWES GLOBAL FINANCIAL POSTAGE MACHINE LEASE 165.33

PLANK ROAD PUBLISHING, INC 22-816904 concert music and audio 40.45

RAYS MID BELL MUSIC CO Instruments 4,999.00

RECORD, THE 50521 PUBLISHED MINUTES 177.15

RICKS COMPUTERS 116767 REPLACEMENT LAMP & MAINBOARD 150.00

RICKS COMPUTERS 116784 BACKUP BATTERY FOR MARLO 168.00

RICKS COMPUTERS 116817 PROJECTOR for CLASSROOM (STEKYL) 995.00

Vendor Total: 1,313.00

SANITARY SERVICES FEB. WASHTA GARBAGE 246.00

SANITARY SERVICES 021820221 C’VILLE TRASH 305.20

Vendor Total: 551.20

SCHOLASTIC BOOK FAIRS – 8 W5041622BF ELEM BOOK FAIR INVOICE 2,418.08

STAPLES ADVANTAGE 3501132977 Front office supplies for teachers 126.33

STILL MAGNOLIA 02172022 FLOWERS FOR SLATER FUNERAL 80.25

THOMPSON INNOVATIONS 16932 2 REPLACEMENT CAMERAS 3,298.97

Vendor Total: 3,298.97

TRIPLE C PEST CONTROL PEST CONTROL 150.00

UNITED METHODIST CHURCH YOUTH MINISTRY BACKPACK REIMB 267.76

Fund Total: 31,564.29

Checking 1 Fund: 83 SHERMAN TRUST

WAYNE STATE COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIP K GRAY 2,000.00

Fund Total: 2,000.00

Checking Account Total: 33,564.29

Checking 2 Fund: 21 STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

CNOS FOUNDATION 0003889-IN SPORTS MEDICINE COVERAGE – FALL 600.00

COMFORT INN 61701299 LG All State Speech Rooms 1,199.52

DOLLAR GENERAL 1001138454 NHS 16.00

GALVA-HOLSTEIN COMM. SCHOOLS 02282022 SHARED WRESTLING PROGRAM 860.94

IHSSA 02282022 Varsity State IE registration 187.00

IHSSA 022820221 9th State IE registration 77.00

Vendor Total: 264.00

KRISPY CREME DOUGHNUTS Payment for donuts 2,484.40

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO CSD 104 NW IA Student Council Leadership Conf. 155.00

Fund Total: 5,579.86

Checking Account Total: 5,579.86

Checking 3 Fund: 36 PPEL (PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT LEVY)

CORN CRIB CUSTOMS 1147 SNOW REMOVAL 1-14-22 TO 1-16-22 1,050.00

CORN CRIB CUSTOMS SNOW REMOVAL 2-22-22 300.00

Vendor Total: 1,350.00

GOGUARDIAN INV49305 SOFTWARE 770.40

Fund Total: 2,120.40

Checking Account Total: 2,120.40

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

DOLLAR GENERAL 1001142513 to go meals 91.40

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO CR MEMO (1,683.70)

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO 9357500 1,608.18

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO 9357511 1,250.28

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO 9367568 1,149.74

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO 9367569 72.82

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO 9367580 1,440.44

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO 9378460 1,055.17

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO 9378461 67.96

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO 9378472 1,295.96

Vendor Total: 6,256.85

Fund Total: 6,348.25

Checking Account Total: 6,348.25

