Todd E. Pfaffle, 59, of Ames, Iowa, formerly of Red Oak and Kingsley, Iowa, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 22, 2022, following a courageous battle with cancer.

A private Celebration of Life will take place at the Johnson – Earnest Funeral Home in Kingsley. Burial will be at the Kingsley Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com

Todd Edwin Pfaffle was born on July 13, 1962, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Le Mars, Iowa to Floyd and Joyce (Noble) Pfaffle. Todd grew up on the family farm northeast of Kingsley, Iowa. He attended Kingsley-Pierson School, graduating in 1981.

Todd graduated from Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa in 1985 with an Ag Business/Economics degree.

On September 25, 1988, Todd married Jacque Miller at Latham Park in Sioux City. Todd worked at various Ag related jobs until 1995 when he started working as a dispatcher for Heartland Express in Iowa City, Iowa.

He worked for Heartland Express for nearly 20 years before he was forced to retire due to ill health. Todd developed many skills in his lifetime. He learned welding, successfully made diesel fuel, taught himself to play the guitar and even made his own guitar.

Todd was an avid Kansas City Royals fan.

Todd is survived by his wife, Jacque Pfaffle of Ames, IA; three daughters, Brianne (Jon) Stevens of Okeechobee, FL, Lindsey (Brenton) Culp of Boone, IA and Alexa (Cory) Schmidt of Ankeny, IA; his mother, Joyce Pfaffle of Huxley, IA; one brother, Steve (Jeannie) Pfaffle of Nashua, IA; five grandchildren, Katelyn and Jonny Stevens, Bradley and Cooper Culp and Blaire Schmidt; his mother-in-law, Henrietta Miller of Yuma, AZ; along with many friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Floyd Pfaffle; maternal grandparents, Howard and Helen Page; paternal grandparents, Earl and Edna Pfaffle; his father-in-law, Jack Miller; and Todd’s beloved Black Lab, Howie.

All memorial funds will go toward the Todd Pfaffle/Bradley Culp Scholarship Fund for a Kingsley-Pierson senior majoring in the education/care of Special Needs children.