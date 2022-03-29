Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — March 8, 2022

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date: 03/08/2022

ABM Parking Service 104531 Parking 90.00

Access Systems Lease 105258 Copiers 445.17

Advanced Correction 105264 Medical 99,409.10

All Seasons Uniform 500001 9108 – Uniform shirts 228.23

Allen, Myrtie PEO Costs 270.93

Alons, Ngu PEO Costs 195.53

Amazon Capital Serv 500176 Work lights, drill bit 387.98

American Jail Assoc 6939 Dues Harlow 60.00

B & B Cleaning Spec 43751 Janitorial service for 1,450.00

Baker, Michael P PHD 16850 Professional Services 230.00

Bentson Pest Control 23487 Tower pest control 310.00

Bob Barker Co 21770 Household Supplies 379.32

Bockenstedt***, Dre CLE 185.00

Bomgaars Hand Tools 123.65

Brady***, Danielle 100049 Employee Mileage 6.43

Bride, Tom 103895 Mileage Reimbursement 9.36

Brownells, Inc. Ammo 555.99

Burke Engineering 36400 9102 – Door closer for 325.13

Calhoun Communications West & Homer tower rep 563.25

Century Business Products 45076 Maintenance Contracts 130.33

Centurylink 103380 Anthon Little Courthouse 280.67

CF Industries Nitro FY22 Develop-ment Agreement 200,000.00

Cole Papers Inc. 500417 910X – Custodial suppl 1,275.02

Colwell, Rick 500302 Professional Services 1,000.00

Copple, Beverly 500278 PEO Costs 205.00

Counsel (Ohio) 105618 Ricoh Maint Fee 75.37

Culligan Water Condition 98620 Maintenance; Buildings 72.00

Delta Dental of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 4,136.17

Electronic Engineer 75647 Fix dispatch position 2,842.44

Fedex 81003 Postage 18.92

FiberComm Phone 3,728.09

Fitch, Margaret 105100 PEO Costs 264.43

Fry, Sandra PEO Costs 213.36

Gill***, Patrick F 92618 P Gill – Mileage 38.61

Grossnickle, Genevi 104455 PEO Costs 219.04

HCI Construction 100239 1500 – District Health 55,000.00

Hobart Sales & Service 104549 9102 – Tilt skillet re 151.00

Home Depot Pro 105875 9102 – Plumbing supplies 288.79

Inland Truck Parts 117762 Parts & Labor #44 9,412.95

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 7,355.06

Interstate Battery 133771 Batteries #207 247.90

Intoximeters Inc 150081 PBT’s GTSB 1,660.00

Iowa Office of Stat 201321 Autopsy Fees 2,047.21

Iowa Prison Industries 160784 Envelopes 247.50

Iowa State University Environmental Ed program 1,950.00

Istate Truck Center 103383 Parts & Labor #932 1,389.51

Jacks Uniforms & Equip 121600 Uniforms 402.45

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

Johnstone Supply (S 105825) 9103 – Filters 232.80

Jorgensen CSR, Jami 22738 Transcripts 6.50

Koskovich & Murphy MRHD Grant Building 69,554.00

Lee, Sibyl M. PEO Costs 207.50

Lutgen CSR RPR, Amy 103690 Transcripts 24.50

Mahon, Marcia L 250327 Depositions 29.75

Mahon, Mary PEO Costs 217.94

Mail House 148553 Postage & Metering Con 2,178.64

Mail Services LLC 101677 Typing, Printing & Binding 3,139.04

Martins Flag Co 151270 Flagpole 24’ Aluminum 1,669.00

Maxfield, Barbara 104924 PEO Costs 42.49

Meister, Corey D 100044 Mileage Reimbursement 28.08

Menards 199721 Shop supplies & birdse 386.04

Mercyone Siouxland 1529 Pre-employment Physical 192.50

Mid American Energy 159813 9102 – Electric/natural 33,842.99

Mid Step Services (159884) Janitorial 420.00

Midwest Honda Suzuk 102021 Motor oil & filter 36.70

Midwest Wheel Parts #94 460.62

Moore, Corbett, Hef 105204 SC Assessor General 2,504.77

Moville, City of Water 19.00

Moville Record 167400 Lawton-Bronson Publication 773.35

Mozaks Furniture 475 9106 – Flooring for pl 465.00

Murphy Tractor 99032 Parts & Labor #219 2,636.26

New Coop (Hornick-IA) 104720 Propane 913.00

New Cooperative Inc 104730 Propane-346.2 gallons 380.82

Nextlink 500349 Luton Shed Internet 66.99

Northeast Nebr Public 100448 Homer tower utilities 285.00

Northern Tool and E 500627 1-year advantage shipping 39.99

Novelty Machine & Supply 175801 9101 – Repair Baldor 230.58

Office Elements 100254 Post-it, Labels, Clips 74.12

One Office Solution 104853 case, wall organizer 1,047.52

O’Reilly Auto Parts 102797 Filters #55 84.81

O’Tool, Jeffrey 500624 Mileage Reimbursement 9.36

Pathology Medical 1859 Autopsy Fees 7,162.07

Pestbusters Inc 500040 Pest control service 100.00

Physicians Claims 99161 Professional Services 420.00

Pinnacle Performance 105288 Parts & Labor #35 2,645.86

Pitney Bowes (Pitts 99291) Acct 10630655/Postage 171.96

Pope, Richard 104923 PEO Costs 296.05

Port Neal Welding 386 Dumpster repair/Little 2,250.00

Record Printing & Copy 194837 Envelopes – BOS 67.00

Robertson Implement 500652 Parts 105.00

Rose, Paula PEO Costs 217.87

Roto Rooter (SC-IA) 200770 9102 – Clear main line 736.00

S & S Equipment Inc 100686 Air filter-McCormick 33.85

Sams Club (A-GA) 205178 Office Equip 502.33

Schipper, Mark 500721 PEO Costs 217.98

Schneider Geospatia 500626 INTERNET 2,445.00

SDHS – District Health 68472 Tax Allocation 184,923.00

Security National Bank 208797 school of instruction 2,574.26

Select Parts, Inc. 101370 Parts #207 188.92

Sioux City Journal Subscription Comm/Econ 243.00

Sioux City Journal 213900 LGL #35218 – Storm Water 19.82

Sioux City Journal 102790 SC Journal-Siouxland 522.94

Sioux City Paint & 214400 Picnic table stain/Sny 203.96

Sioux City Treas (4 213400) Comm Center 52,505.31

Sioux City Treas (4 500592 gas/auto maint 165.80

Sioux Laundry Inc. 214615 Laundry 3,285.10

Siouxland Lock & Key 301000 9104 – Deadbolt/knob 110.00

Smith, Austin PEO Costs 419.29

Smith, Cheryl 360 FECR 101.50

Sooland Bobcat 218771 Throttle handle – Bobcat 12.49

Speedy Rooter 100055 9102 – Remove stuck ca 225.00

Standard Insurance 500112 March Life, STD & LTD 11,187.34

Staples Advantage 105681 Office supplies 93.33

Staples Credit Plan 104713 Office Supplies 715.20

Steves Beane Plumbing 500202 9106-Plumbing repair.. 1,545.00

Sulsberger, Deborah 225977 PEO Costs 290.78

Summit Food Service 500010 Food 20,051.61

The Boulder Company 500737 Sign Bolts 157.97

Thompson Electric 231500 9102 – Fire alarm insp 680.00

Titan Machinery Inc 104494 Engine oil & element 484.44

Torco-Remfg Parts #934 348.00

Travelers CL Remitt 105476 Policy #0S529471-630 216,271.00

Turk, Mari H 117746 Termination hearing 25.50

Tyler Technologies 100663 1500 – Tyler implement 93.75

US Bank (STL-MO) February 2022 Statement 9,200.97

USCellular 500677 44 Election Phones – M 255.65

USPCA Region 21 School 400.00

VSP Vision Service 104078 March Vision Insurance 1,472.37

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Weekly Medical Fees 205,012.89

Woodbury Cnty Treas 104770 Copy Paper 900.00

Woodbury County Emerg 104689 Tax Allocation 19,630.57

Grand Total: 1,274,010

Published in The Record

Thursday, March 31, 2022