Greetings from the Golden Dome by Sen. Jim Carlin — 2022 Session, Week 10

This week in the Senate we passed Senate Resolution 108. It recognized March 21 through March 27 as National Agriculture Week in Iowa. The agriculture industry makes up a large part of our state’s economy, it is important we recognize the hard work of those who produce our food, fuel and fiber. House Joint Resolution 2005 passed the Senate this week. It amends the state Constitution to modernize the line of succession for the offices of governor and lieutenant governor. If a sitting governor is unable to continue serving, under the proposal, the new governor would select a lieutenant governor to serve the remainder of the term. This better prepares Iowa to keep the governor’s office running effectively if a vacancy arises. The Senate also passed House File 2200 regarding direct health care agreements. Currently, law authorizes direct care agreements limited to “primary care health services,” defined as “health care services of the type provided at the time a patient seeks preventive care or first seeks health care services for a specific health concern.” The bill would expand eligible services to include any and all services for the diagnosis, prevention, treatment, cure, or relief of a health condition. The bill would eliminate the current restrictions to primary care, and primary care providers. Allowing direct care agreements with specialists, and others, for services such as diagnosis, prevention, treatment, cure, or relief of a health condition, illness, injury, or disease. Tax Work Continues in Iowa Senate

To achieve the goal of comprehensive tax reform, work still remains. This week, the Senate passed SF 2372. It is the next step in this process and will make a number of changes to modernize the tax code. This bill updates several sales and use tax changes. The Senate also passed a bill, HF 2552, to improve efficiency in government and help the taxpayers of Iowa. When the Iowa Legislature created the tax credit in 2013, the tax credit was designed to reduce property taxes for Iowa’s small businesses. The credit does so by allowing small businesses to have a portion of their property taxed like residential property instead of commercial property. Under this legislation, Iowa’s businesses would automatically get the credit without having to apply for it. Also discussed this week was SSB 3064, which would help protect the transformative tax relief measures passed over the last several years. It is a constitutional amendment requiring a two-thirds majority in order to increase taxes on Iowans. This would make it more difficult in the future for politicians at the Capitol to take that money from hard-working Iowa families. All of these bills are important while we tackle comprehensive and meaningful tax reform at the Capitol. We have made a lot of progress in simplifying Iowa’s tax code and making it simpler and fairer. Helping Iowans Return to Work

This week the Senate passed HF 2355 to address the workforce shortage in nearly every sector of the Iowa economy. The bill makes several changes to the unemployment system. A number of provisions in the current unemployment law date back to the Depression in the 1930s. Those concepts are largely incongruent with the reality of the current job market. Last summer left-leaning news outlet Pro Publica investigated unemployment insurance fraud during the pandemic and estimated $87 billion in fraudulent payments occurring in the program across the country. In an effort to reduce the amount of fraud in the unemployment insurance program, this bill implements a one week waiting period to verify the eligibility of the person applying for unemployment. A one week waiting period exists in most states, it is a reasonable measure to provide added security to the program. Another policy change in this bill shifted the duration of unemployment benefits from six months to four months. With tens of thousands of job openings in nearly every sector of the economy, four months of unemployment benefits is a suitable amount of time to find a new job. Studies have shown more people return to the workforce closer to when benefits end. Democrats complain daily about workforce issues but as usual their complaints are purely political and do not include policies to fix the problem. While they flounder with empty rhetoric and big government proposals, Senate Republicans continue to provide solutions to address the workforce shortage in Iowa.