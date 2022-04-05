Dennis South

Dennis Wayne South, 64 years old, of Castana, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys Campus in Rochester, Minnesota.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at the Castana Community Hall in Castana, Iowa. Following the service, pulled pork sandwiches and hot dogs will be served as well as coffee and iced tea. Bring your own beverage and a potluck dish to share. Please wear casual attire as music and dancing will ensue. In Lieu of flowers, donations in Dennis’ memory may be directed to the Castana Fire Department in Castana, Iowa.

In Lieu of flowers, donations in Dennis' memory may be directed to the Castana Fire Department in Castana, Iowa.

Dennis Wayne South was born February 15, 1958 in Onawa, Iowa, the son of Dennis Eugene and Aloha Mae (Wyland) South. Dennis graduated from Mapleton High School in Mapleton, Iowa with the class of 1976.

He furthered his education at Dana College in Blair, Nebraska where he received his Bachelors of Arts Degree.

Dennis and Karen Sue Allison were united in marriage on Mother’s Day, May 13, 1979 in Blair, Nebraska. To this union two children were born, Dennis “Andy”, and Katherine “Katie”.

Dennis was a “Caregiver” he gave of himself and supported all those he came in contact with. He taught 2nd grade in Jeffrey City, Wyoming, he also taught special education at Arapaho School on the Wind River Indian Reservation. In Lander, Wyoming, Dennis worked at the Wyoming State Training School.

Dennis was proud of his career, first with Martin Luther Homes and then MOSAIC in Western Iowa where he was Direct Support Supervisor. He found great joy in assisting clients with housing, jobs, and recreation.

Dennis truly enjoyed and relished in making holidays and celebrations special for his clients. He was the most loving person. He had a huge heart and love for his clients, who became like family. He would strive to make his clients’ lives more fulfilling. His dedication and love was a true gift and his skills being a caregiver became apparent to all those who he cared for and loved.

Dennis enjoyed spending time with family. He was a loving husband and father who took great pride in his children. He also enjoyed traveling, hunting, fishing, nature photography, farming, animals, the great outdoors, scratch tickets, The Far Side Comics and his dog Poochie. He liked working on the farm and being in the outdoors.

Dennis was a Boy Scout Leader and was proud that three of the Scouts received the Eagle Scout award through their hard work and record keeping. He was a member of Pheasants Forever, Ducks Unlimited, and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Karen Sue South, of Castana, Iowa; his son, Dennis Andrew “Andy” (Sara Figueroa) South of Kalamazoo, Michigan; daughter, Katherine Louise “Katie” (Alex) Young of Dover, Minnesota; brother, Jason Lynn (Stacy Blochlinger) South of Onawa, Iowa; brother-in-law, Thomas Allison of Denver, Colorado; sister-in-law, Patricia “Patty” (Jeffrey Leonard) Taylor of Parker, Colorado; and several loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dennis Eugene and Aloha Mae (Wyland) South; infant brothers, Richard Eugene South and Darrell LeRoy South; grandparents, Jacob and Nellie Wyland and Guy and Gladys South; and parents-in-law, Thomas and Avanelle Allison.