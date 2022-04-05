Esther Cole

Esther E. Cole, 83, of Sioux City, IA passed away April 2, 2022 at 10:44 a.m.

A memorial visitation was held Tuesday, April 5th from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Private burial was held at Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Esther was born and raised in a farming community. She was married to Henry L. Cole in 1958. They were blessed with 5 children, 16 grandchildren, and numerous great and great-great grandchildren. Esther’s greatest joy was family. Her second greatest joy was music.

She was a vocalist as well as played many instruments. For most of her life, Esther was a church organist.

While in her 40’s Esther graduated from Morningside College with a degree in teaching. She also learned to fly and enjoyed taking the grandkids for rides. During Esther’s life she owned many businesses. In her spare time, she sewed several blankets and crocheted afghans that she would give away.

She is preceded in death by a brother; sister; and both parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Elliott Creek Presbyterian Church, 231 Pine Street, Bronson, IA 51107. Donations may also be given online at www.community-presbyterian.org.