Lucille Buettner, age 102, of Anthon, Iowa, passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Correctionville Specialty Care of Correctionville, Iowa.

A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., with a visitation held one hour prior from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the United Methodist Church of Anthon, Iowa. Lay Pastor Shirley Nelson will officiate. Committal services will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery of Anthon, Iowa

Lucille M. Buettner was born on May 24, 1919, on the family farm west of Ponca, Nebraska, to Rennie Raymond “Ray” and Anna Elizabeth (Williamson) Russell. She grew up on the family farm and received her education and graduated from Sunnyside Country School in 1936.

After graduation, Lucille began working as a nurse aide in the Sioux City and Des Moines, Iowa, area. She relocated back to Nebraska and started as a part-time switchboard operator for the Silver Creek Telephone Office.

On December 8, 1939, Lucille was united in marriage to Harold Buettner in the Ponca United Methodist Church. To this union two daughters were born, Deanna and Karen. Lucille worked side by side her husband Harold on their farm near Anthon, Iowa, while raising their family.

The couple commenced in farming for 40 years before retiring to town in 1979. Lucille and Harold traveled extensively during their retirement until Harold’s passing on August 5, 2003.

Lucille enjoyed cooking, playing cards, dancing, playing the piano, and church activities. The greatest love in her life was for her family and she treasured every moment spent with them.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Deanna (Dick) Braun of Salix, Iowa and Karen (Jim) Peters of Correctionville, Iowa; grandchildren: Dick Jr. (Donna) Braun, Kevin (Debbie) Braun, Julie (Tracy) Nelson, Scott (Gwen) Peters, and Kristi (Steve) Kracht; eight great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Lucille was preceded in death by her parents Ray and Anna Russell; husband Harold Buettner; and sisters Pauline (Homer) Harrison and Maxine (Babe) Lampecht.