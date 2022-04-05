Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Agenda — April 11, 2022

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BUDGET HEARING AND BOARD MEETING

• Date: Monday, April 11th, 2022

• Time: 7:00 PM

• Place: Middle School Library, Anthon Iowa

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

C. BUDGET HEARING of Proposed Budget for FY 2023

II. Communications

A. Public Forum

B. Correspondence

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes

C. Financial Summary

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills

E. Activity Account

F. School Meal Program

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring

B. Approval of Summer Coaching Contracts for 22-23

C. Approval of Fall Coaching Contracts for 22-23

D. Athletic/Activity Handbook

E. Western Iowa Tech Concurrent Enrollment Contracts for 2022-2023

F. Resolution for Retention Incentive

G. Vehicle Purchase

H. Approval of FY 2023 Budget

V. Discussion Items

A. Registration Fees/Meal Prices for 2022-2023

VI. Reports

A. Principal Reports

VII. Future Agenda Item Requests

A. Appoint Child Abuse Investigators and Designated Person for Asbestos

B. Non-certified and administrative contracts

VIII. Announcements

A. Next Meeting – Monday, May 9th, 2022, 7:00 PM – in Mapleton

IX. Adjourn

The board may continue to meet in an exempt session regarding: employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 7, 2022