Terri Lynn Wellenstein

Terri Lynn (Boggs) Wellenstein, 67, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 25, 2022 after a brief battle against cancer.

Services were held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Heartland Community Baptist Church (2201 W 19th Street, Sioux City, Iowa). Visitation was one hour prior at the church.

Terri was born on October 13, 1954, to Wilbur and Jo Ann Boggs (Collins) in Sioux City. She married the love of her life, Michael Bruce Wellenstein, on August 30, 1973, in Sioux City.

Terri is survived by her two children, her son Chris Wellenstein (Jessica), and daughter Crystal Wellenstein (Carlos Garcia); stepson, Troy Wellenstein (Leia); brothers, Gary Boggs (Kitty) and Barry Boggs (Judy); sister-in-law Shelly Boggs; uncle LeRoy Boggs (Carla); aunt Lorraine Uguliano (Boggs); nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Jerry Boggs; and her loving husband, Michael.