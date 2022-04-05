Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — March 15, 2022

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

MARCH 15, 2022

ELEVENTH MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Taylor, Ung, Radig, De Witt, and Wright. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Dennis Butler, Budget Tax/Analyst, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Melissa Thomas, Human Services Director, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

Rebecca Socknat, Emergency Management, informed the Board that a burn ban is in effect.

Pat Benjamin, Climbing Hill, addressed the Board with concerns about the removal of his mailbox by the County Secondary Roads department.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the agenda for March 15, 2022. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:40 p.m. on the proposal to sell the County Farm. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to approve the proposal of sell of the County Farm as set forth in the Board’s Resolution #13,401 dated March 1, 2022. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Taylor to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the March 8, 2022 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $614,810.19. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution setting the public hearing and sale date of parcel #894727230005, 1006 Dubuque St.

RESOLUTION #13,405

NOTICE OF PROPERTY SALE

WHEREAS Woodbury County, Iowa was the owner under a tax deed of a certain parcel of real estate described as:

Lot Five (5) in Block Nineteen (19) of Cole’s Addition to Sioux City, in the County of Woodbury and State of Iowa (1006 Dubuque Street)

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa as follows:

1. That a public hearing on the aforesaid proposal shall be held on the 29th Day of March, 2022 at 4:35 o’clock p.m. in the basement of the Woodbury County Courthouse.

2. That said Board proposes to sell the said parcel of real estate at a public auction to be held on the 29th Day of March, 2022, immediately following the closing of the public hearing.

3. That said Board proposes to sell the said real estate to the highest bidder at or above a total minimum bid of $212.00 plus recording fees.

4. That this resolution, preceded by the caption “Notice of Property Sale” and except for this subparagraph 4 be published as notice of the aforesaid proposal, hearing and sale.

Dated this 15th Day of March, 2022.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the reclassification of Patricia Raymond, Clerk II, County Treasurer Dept., effective 03-21-22, $22.80/hour, 10.5%=$2.20/hour. Per AFSCME Courthouse Contract agreement, from Grade 3/Step 4 to Grade 3/Step 5. Copy filed.

To approve the reappointment of Rachelle Green to the Community Action Agency of Siouxland Board of Directors for a three-year term ending March 2025. Copy filed.

To approve the reappointment of Jill Wanderscheid to the Community Action Agency of Siouxland Board of Directors for a three-year term ending March 2025. Copy filed.

To approve an application for a 12-month, Class C Liquor License with Outdoor Services and Sunday sales privileges for the Anthon Golf Course, effective 04/01/22 through 03/31/2023. Copy filed.

To approve the permit to work in the right of way for Brown’s Lake area homeowners. Copy filed. Carried 5-0.

The 2nd tier canvass of the 03-01-22 Westwood CSD Special Election was held. Motion by Radig second by Taylor to receive for signatures the canvass. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

It was reported by Steve Hofmeyer, Deputy Commissioner of Elections.

For the public measure

Public Measure WW

Shall the following public measure be adopted?

Monona

For the question, there were: Two (2) votes

Against the question, there were: Zero (0) votes

TOTAL: Two (2) votes

Woodbury

For the question, there were: Ninety-two (92) votes

Against the question, there were: Nine (9) votes

TOTAL: One hundred one (101) votes

We therefore declare the public measure “Shall the following public measure be adopted?” to be adopted.

GRAND TOTAL: One hundred three (103) votes

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to approve Impact7G Inc. Professional Services Agreement dated 3/4/2022 for $19,970.00. Carried 4-1; Radig was opposed. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Taylor to authorize a request for proposals regarding the selection of a law firm for collective bargaining and union negotiations, and for that RFP to return to the board for approval at a future meeting. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

Chief Judge Patrick Tott addressed the Board with concerns about the future closure of the Law Enforcement Center and the impact on the Judicial District.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until March 22, 2022.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

