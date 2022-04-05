Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — March 22, 2022

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

MARCH 22, 2022

TWELFTH MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung (by phone), Radig, De Witt, and Wright; Taylor was absent. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Dennis Butler, Budget Tax/Analyst, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Melissa Thomas, Human Services Director, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

Val Uken, Sioux City, addressed the Board with concerns about programs to reduce recidivism.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the agenda for March 22, 2022. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:40 p.m. for the ordinance to amend Section 5.03: Floodplain Management Ordinance in the Woodbury County Zoning Ordinance. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to close the public hearing. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to conduct the first reading of the ordinance. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the March 15, 2022 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $1,278,389.33. Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of Ian Pinkelman, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 03-28-22, $21.02/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 2-09-22. Entry Level Salary: $21.02/hour.; and the reclassification of

Kathryn Jones, P/T Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept., effective 04-04-22, $21.19/hour, 4%=$0.81/hour. Per AFSCME Juvenile Detention Contract agreement, from Grade 1/Step 1 to Grade 1/Step 2. Copy filed.

To approve the permit to work in the right of way for Brown’s Lake area homeowners. Copy filed.

To approve an application for a 12-month, Class B Beer License (BB) (includes Wine Coolers) Class C Native Wine Permit, with Outdoor Service and Sunday sales privileges for the Oscar Carl Vineyard, effective 05/01/22 through 04/30/23. Copy filed. Carried 4-0.

Bid letting was held for project #CP-2022. The bids are as follows:

• Northern Iowa Construction Products, Cedar Falls, IA — $134,424.91

• Metal Culverts, Inc., Maryville, MO — $130,758.00

• TrueNorth Steel, Fargo, ND — $192,512.59

• Contech, Ankeny, IA — $151,935.60

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive the bids and return them to the County Engineer for recommendation. Carried 4-0. Copy filed. There was no action taken to award the bid for project #CP-2022.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until March 29, 2022.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 7, 2022