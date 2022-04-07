Pages 1 & 8 — Easter & Holy Week Services, Easter Egg Hunts By Editor | April 7, 2022 | 0 Easter is April 17. As area churches prepare for Easter and Holy Week, the Easter Bunny hops through Recordland with Easter egg hunts this weekend and next. See pages 1 & 8 for those stories. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Page One — Archaeological Dig of Sioux City Railroad April 7, 2022 | No Comments » Page 11 — MVAOCOU hosts Northwest Iowa Leadership Conf. April 7, 2022 | No Comments » What’s Cooking on Page 2 — Red, White and Blueberry Burger April 6, 2022 | No Comments »