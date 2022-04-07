 Skip to content

Page 11 — MVAOCOU hosts Northwest Iowa Leadership Conf.

On March 9th, MVAOCOU hosted the Northwest Iowa Student Council Leadership Conference.

Read Anna Heck’s story and more school news on page 11.  See page 9 (Woodbury Central) and page 10 (River Valley) for more school news.

 

 

 

