Fire at Liz’s Cafe on Driftwood Street in Correctionville
Smoke blanketed downtown Correctionville on Friday morning as fire swept through Liz’s Cafe and Spirits on Driftwood Street.
A fire call was reported at around 8:00 a.m., and crews from the surrounding area were fast to respond to the scene. Firemen battled the blaze for most of the morning, attempting to prevent it from spreading to neighboring businesses. Winds swept the smoke throughout the town, requiring some community members to leave their homes.
River Valley established a shelter in its south gym for residents to stay until the smoke subsided. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Photo courtesy Michael Craig