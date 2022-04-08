Greetings from the Golden Dome by Sen. Jim Carlin — 2022 Session, Week 11

Our main focus of this week was floor debate as we discussed a wide-range of issues, including where fireworks can be sold, taking fur-bearing animals for nuisance control, and acreage limitations for hemp. One bill that passed unanimously on Tuesday was Senate File 2377. This bill will help Iowa schools recruit and retain high quality teachers in the face of the workforce shortage. One aspect of this bill creates an alternate pathway to becoming a licensed teacher in Iowa, creating more opportunities to become a qualified teacher. This bill is another successful action by Senate Republicans to ensure the quality of our schools, while finding solutions to the workforce shortage. Senate File 2374 also passed the Senate this week, reforming retail alcohol licenses. This bill will level the playing field in privileges, streamlining licenses, and eliminating barriers for businesses to operate in Iowa. It also gives manufacturers the ability to have a full bar, which drives economic and tourism opportunities throughout the state. Additionally, the bill removes inequalities of manufacturing and importing fees that pick winners and losers in beer, wine, and spirits. This bill will create a level of fairness to the industry. Bottle Bill Modernization Passes Iowa Senate

For years, legislation known as the “Bottle Bill” has been a recurring topic. Currently, Iowa law charges a deposit on many containers, like a can of pop at the grocery store, and then consumers can get their nickel back when the container is redeemed. The problem is redemption rates have declined over the years and the economic model built 40 years ago is no longer sustainable. Senate File 2378 allows for innovative methods of redemption and triples the funding to redemption centers. It gets the garbage out of our grocery stores and alleviates their overhead cost for redemption, providing an opportunity for grocers to cut prices for consumers during these days of record high inflation. In recent years, there have been a number of proposals regarding the Bottle Bill. Finally, the Senate passed a solution this week. Which increases the funding for redemption centers and also allows for mobile redemption systems. These systems would help users redeem their containers, especially in rural areas, using an online account. New systems like these would allow users to sign up for an account, place an identifying sticker on the bag of containers and then the value would be refunded to their account shortly after redeeming the containers. This proposal is supported by both the retailers and distributors and is good solution to maintain a program Iowans indicate they support. Parents Matter

One of the most dominant issues in government across the country these last several months has been parental involvement in their children’s education. Parents are asserting their God-given rights and responsibilities to raise their children in the manner they see fit. SF 2369 empowers parents with a clear and consistent path to involvement in their local schools. If their local schools are unable or unwilling to meet expectations then all parents will now have a choice in their children’s education. The first major policy initiative in the bill is commonly referred to as the “Parents’ Bill of Rights.” It guarantees parents have access to the curriculum, library materials, guest speakers, and other information related to the public education of their children. Sexually explicit material is more commonly available in public school and parents are becoming aware of it. Many parents want a clear and consistent path to address that material with the school. This bill provides that path. The second major part of the bill gives parents that choice in education. Up to 10,000 Iowa students would be able to utilize a scholarship to pay for private school education if their family income is less than 400 percent of the federal poverty level or they have an individualized education plan (IEP). This proposal gives low- and middle-income parents in Iowa the same school choice options wealthy parents have. Another noteworthy section, is the state’s portion of education funding. Which is approximately $7,500 per student. In this bill, more than $5,000 of that amount is available in a scholarship for a student for private school education. The remainder is allocated to a special fund to support increased operational sharing functions. Operational sharing is a tool used by many rural districts in Iowa to share administrators and other leadership functions with nearby districts to meet the needs of the rural school at a reduced cost.