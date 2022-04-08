Greetings from the Golden Dome by Sen. Jim Carlin — 2022 Session, Week 12

This week we saw national praise for the education reform bill the Senate passed last week to empower parents to direct their children’s education. The Wall Street Journal wrote an editorial praising the legislation and the leadership of Governor Reynolds, concluding: Reluctant Republicans in the state House can pass all the curriculum bills they want, but as public attention fades the bureaucracy will reassert control if parents have no alternative for their children. Private and public school choice (charters) is crucial for reasserting high standards and preventing ideological indoctrination that parents dislike. Iowa’s Kim Reynolds, who has been driving the choice effort, is turning out to be a notable reform Governor. She signed a major tax cut last month, and passing the Senate bill would be an excellent way to finish this productive legislative session. I have been a proponent of choice in education since my first year in the Iowa House. This bill is a great first step in that direction for parents who want another option for children enrolled in public schools. Iowa has some schools designated by the federal government as “failing.” There are also some schools that actively promote a far-left political agenda or permit LGBT content to be incorporated into the education of children in their early formative years. This bill gives parents of 10,000 of Iowa’s children a voice and a choice in the education of their children. Senate Republicans Pass Maternal Support Programs

The Senate advanced a bill this week to create more options for maternal support programs in Iowa and utilize a nonprofit organization to promote healthy pregnancies and childbirth. Passing pro-life legislation and protecting life have been important principles for us at the Capitol, and this legislation provides pregnant women with supportive options to give them the health care and services they need to help ensure a healthy pregnancy and a healthy birth. Under this bill, Senate File 2381, the Department of Human Services would create the More Options for Maternal Support program, or the MOMS program. It is a statewide program to promote healthy pregnancies and childbirth and personalized support to pregnant women. It also provides stability, promotes improved pregnancy outcomes, improves child health and development, and family economic self-sufficiency. Additionally, the bill also extends postpartum coverage for women under Medicaid from 60 days to 12 months. This extension gives more support to women after the birth of their child and they are adjusting to life as a parent. I was proud to support this bill and happy to see it pass the Senate with a bipartisan vote of 32-16. Governor’s Workforce Bill Passes Out of the Senate

On Tuesday the Senate passed Senate File 2383, another proposal from Governor Reynolds to address the workforce shortage. It addresses our workforce needs by eliminating regulations, reducing barriers to licensure, and promoting career opportunities. The bill amends current healthcare loan forgiveness and recruitment programs to cover more professionals, giving greater opportunity to those in rural areas and professions of need in the medical community. Another provision ensures that work-based learning is properly structured by school districts to provide exposure to high-paying careers outside of post-secondary education. This bill is another piece of the puzzle in solving the workforce shortage. It transitions Iowans from unemployment to reemployment by encouraging career success for students, supporting our healthcare professionals, and reducing both financial and regulatory barriers to entering the workforce.