Kingsley City Council Minutes/Bills — April 4, 2022

Kingsley City Council

April 4, 2022

The Kingsley City Council met in regular session on April 4, 2022. Those present were Mayor Bohle, Councilmen Beelner, Kremer, Jasperson and Bohle. Rolling was absent.

The agenda was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

Minutes of the March 7th and March 21st meetings were approved on motion by Beelner, seconded by Bohle, all voted aye, motion carried.

Public Forum: Jason Bird will resubmit permit moving carport to side of house and he will need a special exception permit application to meet with the Board of Adjustment.

Beck Engineering of Cherokee introduced themselves and briefly described their company.

Dennis Beelner and Dave Krieg talked with the Council regarding the sidewalk north of the BCK additions. They would like to see the City take this over. Sidewalk (trail) is nine hundred (900) feet long and eight (8) feet wide. This decision will be on the April 18th agenda.

Maintenance report: Alton Well is in the process of drilling a test well. Storm drains on Easy St., Brookside Dr. and Iowa St. will be cleaned out by Beelner Service at a cost of $500.00. Still need pole by recycle dumpsters for Wiatel camera. Jasperson will contact Wiatel concerning pole height. Motion by Jasperson, seconded by Beelner to reimburse Brian Book $80.00 toward his cell phone because he has the Scada alarm system on his phone. All voted aye, motion carried.

List of bills approved on motion by Jasperson, seconded by Kremer, all voted aye, motion carried.

A-Ox, amb oxygen 59.10

Acco, ball valve 282.73

Adobe, subscription 15.89

Baker & Taylor, Lib. books/videos 1,134.33

Bound Tree, Amb. supplies 410.56

Deb Jantz, ins reimb 205.20

Elle Ploeger, reimb Lib. expenses 24.71

FirstNet police phone bills 182.12

Foundation Analytical Lab, testing 1,342.00

Frontier, phone bill 49.75

Gall’s, police supplies 108.10

GIS Benefits, life/disab ins Jan 54.72

Hawkins, water chemicals 2,591.05

Hometown Pantry, supplies 36.31

IDALS, pesticide license 75.00

Iowa Dept of Revenue, sales tax 1st qtr 2,468.60

Iowa Dept of Revenue, SWH 1st qtr 2,636.00

Ipers, Ipers March 3,938.57

IRS, Fed/Fica March 6,290.45

Jack’s Uniforms, 100 patches/2 badges/new hire 1,359.25

Jim Harvey Agency-EMC Ins, 2022-2023 insurance 79,678.00

Keith Bohle, mileage Ply. Co. Grant Board 29.25

Kingsley Post Office, water bill postage 230.15

Kingsley Vol Amb, March runs 1,350.00

Kingsley Vol Amb, meal stipend 150.00

KMK Apparel, police shirts/sweatshirts/caps 266.00

KPTH March advertising 2,460.00

Library, magazine subscriptions 275.80

Loffler, Lib copier contract 713.40

Michael Baker, PhD, police MMPI-2 230.00

MidAmerican Energy, Feb. utilities 2,092.44

Moeller Carpet, Lib/City hall flooring 4,210.14

Presto-X, pest control 112.00

Rick Bohle, March expenses/mileage 157.63

Sanitary Services, dumpster rental 69.50

Small Town Sportsman, 2 Sig Sauer pistols 1,849.97

Steffen Truck Equip., sweeper brooms/parts 1,279.51

Steve Jantz, reimb cell phone/insurance cost 230.60

Thompson, annual software maint Comm Bldg 592.95

Titan Machinery, engine oil 96.00

United Healthcare, health ins. April 6,231.40

Vicki Sitzmann, ins reimb 199.30

Watch Guard, police car camera Vista slide latch 25.39

PCC, Feb Amb billing 1,020.38

Hometown Pantry, 2nd payment grant 25,000.00

Plymouth Co. Solid Waste, March tonnage 6,206.24

Brian Book, mileage/meals 189.05

Wiatel, phone/internet 536.90

Wiatel Solution Center, Lib computer 1,295.00

MidAmerican, utilities 2,271.23

Beelner Service, 3 hydrants, 2 gr opens, shutoff 10,764.00

NW IA Comm College, EMT class (Becca Baker) 1,500.00

Rolling Oil, fire truck service, sweeper DEF 98.40

WEX, gas 1,827.99

Total 176,503.06

Library Special Expenses:

Blackstone Publishing, Lib DVD 47.95

Cengage, Lib books 199.92

Fire Dept. Special Expenses:

Feld, SCBA Hydrostat 245.00

Feld, Class A foam 552.00

Brandon Sitzmann, reimb G2 parts 96.40

Air Med Care 36 firemen 2,340.00

Dirt Road Design, flyers 32.10

Remsen Bell, advertising 59.00

Colin Verschoor, scholarship 500.00

Emilee Beekman, scholarship 500.00

Total 4,572.37

Expenses by Fund: General, 91,459.02; Road Use, 7,648.65; Employee Benefits, 4,759.95; Local Option, 0.00; TIF, 8,700.00; Lib Special, 0.00; Fire Dept. Special, 4,324.50; Amb. Special, 0.00; Debt Service, 0.00; Water, 11,312.55; Sewer, 6,309.48; Solid Waste, 14,552.84. Total: 140,366.99.

Revenues by Function: Charges for Services, 52,718.84; Operating Grants, 11,642.86; General, 62,339.84; Transfer In, 0.00. Total: 126,701.54.

Treasurer’s Report was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Fire Report: Served over 400 people at Dueling Pianos. Amend budget for new truck that will arrive the end of May. Some discussion held on present building size for fire department and ambulance.

Police Report: Officer Dunn introduced Officer Blake Beller to the Council and gave his monthly report.

Resolution #2022-5 (To swap 220 Barre St. (to Roger Ruba) for 308 Dover St.(to City). Hearing was opened at 7:55 p.m. on motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner. Roll call vote: Beelner, aye; Kremer, aye; Jasperson, aye; Bohle, aye. Motion carried. There were no written or oral objections made to the transaction. Motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner, to approve the trade of properties. Roll call vote: Beelner, aye; Kremer, aye; Jasperson, aye; Bohle, aye. Motion carried. Motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner to close the hearing at 7:57 p.m. Roll call vote: Beelner, aye; Kremer, aye; Jasperson, aye; Bohle, aye. Motion carried.

Melissa Wurth gave the budget report for the Kingsley-Pierson Little League. Motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson to give $4,000.00 to the 2022 program. All voted aye, motion carried.

Motion by Jasperson, seconded by Kremer to approve the Kingsley Volunteers Liquor License, all voted aye, motion carried.

Knife River proposals on Dover St (patching) $2760.00; Meadow Dr. (overlay) $21,565.00; Main St., (fill cracks) $8,365.00; Second St. (remove bumps/new asphalt) $2,175.00; Brandon St. (overlay) $37,647.00; for a total of $77,370.00 which will be paid from the Local Option Tax fund. Motion to accept proposal by Beelner, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Tax liens on two properties in the amounts of $324.00 and $218.00 respectively, in the city will be sent to the Plymouth County Assessor on motion by Bohle, seconded by Kremer, all voted aye, motion carried.

Building permits – DDD Farms/Tim & Suzy Mahrt, 50’ x 80’ shop/storage; Kelly Winegar, fence; Jeremy Beeson, deck cover; Adam Brand, fence; Jacob Hagan, 24’ x 32’ garage; Tammi Matt, 20’ x 20’ deck; Jamie Vess, portable greenhouse.

Motion to adjourn by Beelner, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Rick Bohle, Mayor

ATTEST: Vicki Sitzmann

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 14, 2022