Kingsley-Pierson School Board Bills (Newspaper Report)

Kingsley-Pierson Community School District

NEWSPAPER REPORT

Andersons Supplies 580.85

Baker, Becca Reimburse 17.50

Beelner’s Service Inc. Plumbing/Heating Repairs 2,639.22

BP Business Solutions Credit Card Payment 86.52

Buena Vista University Registration 250.00

Card Service Center Credit Card Payment 2,863.98

City Of Kingsley Water/Sewer 281.91

City Of Pierson Water/Sewer 66.44

Clark’s Hardware LLC Misc. Supplies 234.05

CMC Neptune LLC Software 1,710.00

Cottonwood Events LLC Supplies 247.50

DeJong, Michael Reimbursement 107.37

Dollar General Corporation Supplies 467.54

Eakes Supply Supplies 1,492.40

FS Repair Repairs 200.00

Fleet US LLC Supplies 432.00

Frontier Communications Telephone Service 786.87

Gordon Flesch Company Copier Service, Supplies 798.09

H & H Roofing Roofing Services 385.00

Hartington-Newcastle Public School Entry Fee 140.00

Hauff Mid-America Sports Inc. Supplies 1,435.43

Hillyard/Sioux Falls Janitorial Supplies 2,620.27

Hinton Community School Entry Fee 100.00

Home Depot Pro Supplies 255.66

Homer Community School Entry Fees 150.00

Hometown Pantry Supplies 52.62

Iowa Dept. Of Human Services Medicaid Reimburse 4,365.29

Instrumentalist Awards Instr Supplies 210.00

Iowa Communications Network Services 57.50

Iowa FFA Association Supplies 333.00

Iowa Football Coaches Association Membership Dues 55.00

Jostens Supplies 316.41

Justice Fire & Safety Inc. Fire Inspection 225.52

JW Pepper & Son Inc. Music Supplies 209.49

K-P Music Boosters Reimbursement 2,016.25

KMK Apparel & Design LLC Printing Supplies 1,862.00

Kraft Kleaners LLC Services 110.00

Laminating And Binding Solutions Supplies 137.46

Lammers Automotive Vehicle Repairs 2,598.83

Lunchtime Solutions Inc. Food Service 45,724.73

Maple Valley Anthon Oto Entry Fees 120.00

Marcus Meriden Cleghorn Remsen Union Tuition 160.00

Matheson Tri-Gas Inc. Instr. Supplies 193.99

Mauch, Maggie Reimburse 87.34

MCJ Inc – Rick’s Vacuum Supplies 459.00

Menards-Sioux City Supplies 496.35

Mid American Energy Company Gas/Elec Service 10,048.42

Midstates Bank/Randi Anstine State Jazz 1,180.52

Midstates Bank United Bank Transfer 4,150.00

Mount Marty University Entry Fee 200.00

Moville Record Minutes/Bills 420.18

Mr. Muffler Exhaust Specialist, Inc. Services 751.53

National FFA Organization Instructional Supplies 182.00

New Cooperative Inc. Fuel, Maintenance Supply 222.27

Northwest AEA Instr. Supplies 21.40

Odeys, Inc. Supplies 85.76

Oehlerking, James & Lacey Lunch Reimbursement 5.00

Oriental Trading Prom Supplies 369.94

Pash, Dale Official 200.00

Peschau, Jonathon Snow Removal 200.00

Ploeger, Kathy Reimburse 50.73

Powell, Suzanne Reimbursement 53.04

Proathlete, Inc. Equipment 1,409.80

Rentokil North America, Inc. Pest Control 122.00

Rick’s Computers Computer Supplies/Service 3,502.95

Ridge View Community School Entry Fee 100.00

Rolling Oil Co. Gasoline-Oil/Service 7,653.85

Rural School Advocates Of Iowa Membership Dues 750.00

Sam’s Club/Gecf Supplies 770.98

Sanitary Services Garbage Service 703.00

School Specialty LLC Instr Supplies 174.77

Schroeder, Jackie Reimbursement 218.40

Schroeder, Kim Reimbursement 124.00

Secure Benefits Systems Flex Plan Fees 4,198.37

Sibley-Ocheyedan Community School District Entry Fee 100.00

Sioux City Relays Track Meet Entry 150.00

Sizzlin’ J’s Prom Meal 1,665.00

Sunnybrook Flowers, Supplies 40.48

Timberline Billing Service LLC Medicaid Services 565.32

University Of South Dakota Instr. Supplies 125.00

US Postal Service Postage 55.00

Verizon Wireless Telephone 200.05

Walsworth Yearbook 3,389.57

Wexbank Vehicle Gas Expense 101.19

Wiatel Telephone 527.02

Wiese, Rob Reimburse 80.88

Wow Enterprises, LLC Prom DJ 500.00

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 14, 2022