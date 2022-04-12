Kingsley-Pierson School Board Minutes — April 11, 2022

Kingsley-Pierson Community School

UNAPPROVED MINUTES OF A REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING

OF THE KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

April 11, 2022

CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY

1. CALL TO ORDER

The meeting was called to order by President Bubke at 6:00 a.m.

2. ROLL CALL

Present Members: Collins, Herbold, Haggin and Plendl

3. AGENDA

Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Herbold to approve the agenda. All voted aye, motion carried.

4. APPROVAL OF PREVIOUS MEETING MINUTES

Motion was made by Herbold, seconded by Collins to approve the March minutes. All voted aye, motion carried.

5. SUMMARY LIST OF BILLS

Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Plendl, to approve listed bills in the amounts of $48,890.49 from the general fund, $5,207.36 from schoolhouse, $45,729.73 from lunch fund, $5,537.00 Pierson activity fund and $18,143.22 from the Kingsley activity fund. All voted aye, motion carried.

6. FINANCIAL REPORT

Thank you to our staff for payroll. Our equipment breakdown insurance claims to date $36,903. These are funds utilized to assist in computer repairs and maintenance. Mrs. Kempers applied and was approved for a Computer Science Curriculum grant $48,350. In our general fund expenses, diesel and gas have increased tremendously. At this time, revenue and expenses for the year are on track with the budget although with the increased expenses the budget will amended. Motion by Colliins, seconded by Herbold to approve the financial report. All voted aye, motion carried.

7. COMMUNICATIONS:

Principal Brand:

Mr. Brand highlighted the students are ready for the upcoming break. Student testing with ISASP and FAST will occur at the end of April and first of May. Drivers Education students have started their course and completing their permit tests as well. Ross Johnson will be the MS English teacher starting in 22-23 school year. On March 25, fifth grade students attended Hillview park. MS Band attended the WVC band festival in March. Thank you to the Kingsley Methodist Church and KP Booster Club for the meals provided during conferences. On March 29th, aide staff attended a training by AEA. Crisis Prevention Intervention training occurred last week and already implementing strategies. At the end of April, MS will have a STEM festival organized by Mrs. Spooner and Mrs. Kempers. PBIS continues to recognize students that are demonstrating expectations with positive praise and consequences for not meeting expectations. The first track meet will be April 12th since the initial meet was canceled. Thirty students will be attending the KPDC trip Tuesday through Saturday. On April 21st, the 4th-5th grade will attend the Sioux City Symphony at the Orpheum Theatre.

Principal Wiese (K-4, 9-12):

Mr. Wiese highlighted the students and activities during National Elementary Library week April 4-7. MidStates bank will present Money Smart week for the 4th grade April 12th. Kindergarten Round-Up was April 8th and 34 new students so far. Pre-School visitation day May 6th. FFA State Convention in Ames April 10th-12th. End of year FFA banquet May 10th. Congratulations to the Boys and Girls track with their success. There will be a home meet today. Boys and Girls Golf, the weather has canceled meets. Congratulations to the HS Jazz Band and their 3rd place finish at the State Jazz Competition. HS play “Leaving Iowa” was April 18-19. A lot of talent! HS Solo and Ensemble contest was April 9th in LeMars. Dance Team camp and performance will be April 23rd. May 9th HS Concert, May 16th Elem concert, May 18th Sr Awards night and May 22nd HS Graduation.

Supt. Bailey:

Mr. Bailey discussed the initial offer from the KPEA on Friday, April 8. The negotiations committee will be trying to set up a 2nd meeting before the Easter break. There was a Foundation meeting to plan the Senior Awards night for May 18th. HS graduation will be May 22nd. Mr. Bubke will hand out diplomas for graduation.

8. OLD BUSINESS

Staff Retention Bonus: The Board made no recommendations at this time, although there was good discussion regarding the staff retention bonuses for the future.

9. NEW BUSINESS

2022-2023 Budget Public Hearing:

Mr. Bubke opened the hearing up for public comment. There was no written or verbal comment. Mr. Bubke closed the hearing for public comment.

2022-2023 Budget Adoption: Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins to adopt the 2022/2023 budget with a levy rate of 11.10406. All voted aye, motion carried.

Resignations:

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Plendl to approve the resignation of Kris Hackett as K-12 Art teacher at the end of the school year. All voted aye, motion carried. Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins to approve the resignation of Taylor Doeschot as JH Girls Basketball coach. All voted aye, motion carried.

Contract Recommendation:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to approve Ross Johnson as the MS English teacher. All voted aye, motion carried. Motion by Collins, seconded by Plendl to approve Jade Armstrong as HS Assistant Softball coach. All voted aye, motion carried.

Facility Projects:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to approve playground equipment from Game Time for $58,173.82. All voted aye, motion carried. Discussed the reconditioning of the track and the budget estimate. Discussed sending a letter to Woodbury Central regarding sharing the cost of the track project.

Mileage Reimbursement:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Plendl to approve .45 per mile starting May 1, 2022 and not be retroactive. All voted aye, motion carried.

Fundraiser Requests:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to approve the FFA fundraiser for selling plants. All voted aye, motion carried.

10. ADJOURNMENT

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins to adjourn at 7:10 a.m. All voted aye, motion carried.

Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary

Matt Bubke, Board President

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 14, 2022