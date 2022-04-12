Moville City Council — Notice of Public Hearing

NOTICE OF MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF MOVILLE, STATE OF IOWA,

ON THE MATTER OF THE PROPOSED AUTHORIZATION OF A LEASE-PURCHASE AGREEMENT

IN THE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOT TO EXCEED $75,000, FOR EQUIPPING THE STREET DEPARTMENT,

AN ESSENTIAL CORPORATE PURPOSE, AND THE PUBLIC HEARING ON THE AUTHORIZATION THEREOF

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Moville, State of Iowa, will hold a public hearing on the 20th day of April, 2022, at 5:30 o’clock P.M., in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 116 West Adams, Moville, Iowa, at which meeting the Council proposes to take additional action for the authorization of a lease-purchase agreement in the principal amount of not to exceed $75,000 for an essential corporate purpose of the City, the proceeds of which will be used in order to provide funds to pay costs of equipping the street department.

At the above meeting the Council shall receive oral or written objections from any resident or property owner of the City, to the above action. After all objections have been received and considered, the Council will at this meeting or at any adjournment thereof, take additional action for the authorization of the lease-purchase agreement or will abandon the proposal.

This notice is given by order of the City Council of the City of Moville, State of Iowa, as provided by Sections 362.4(4) and 384.25 of the Code of Iowa, as amended.

Dated this 11 day of April, 2022.

/s/ Jodi Peterson

City Clerk, Moville, State of Iowa

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 14, 2022