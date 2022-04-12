Pierson City Council Minutes — March 30, 2022

Pierson City Council

March 30, 2022

The Pierson City Council met in special session on Wednesday, March 30th at 7PM.

Council in attendance: Sistrunk, Krier, McQueen, and Saxen. Mayor Struve called the meeting to order at 7PM. Motion by Sistrunk to open the Public Hearing on the FY23 budget, seconded by McQueen. Mayor Struve asked if anyone was present to comment on the budget. No one was present and clerk had not received any written comments on the budget. Motion by Sistrunk to close the Public Hearing on the FY23 budget, seconded by Saxen, all voted aye; motion carried.

RESOLUTION 2022-10 A RESOLUTION APPROVING THE 2023 BUDGET was approved upon a motion by McQueen, seconded by Krier, all voted aye; motion carried. Motion by Krier, seconded by McQueen to approve the presented construction contract with change order on the housing project. All voted aye; motion carried.

RESOLUTION 2022-11

A RESOLUTION APPROVING AN AGREEMENT WITH THE PIERSON GOLF ASSOCIATION was approved upon a motion by Krier, seconded by Saxen, all aye; motion carried.

Motion by Sistrunk seconded by Krier to approve the animal permit for chickens at 321 Summit St. voting aye: Saxen, Sistrunk, Krier, nay: McQueen; motion passed.

Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Saxen to approve an animal permit for chickens at 604 2nd St. voting aye: Saxen, Sistrunk, Krier, nay: McQueen; motion passed.

Motion by Sistrunk to adjourn the meeting, seconded by Krier, all voted aye; motion adjourned.

Jeanette Beekman, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 14, 2022