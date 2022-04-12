Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes — March 29, 2022

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

March 29, 2022

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on March 29, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are a roll call vote of an aye per each board member, unless otherwise indicated. Chairman Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 3/29/22 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the 3/22/22. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve payroll issued 3/31/22. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Van Otterloo, to set Friday, April 8th 2022 from 2 to 4 pm as the open house for the newly renovated District Courtroom and the Associate Courtroom and to set April 11th as the first day for Court to be held in the District Courtroom. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the Russ Plueger Addition in Section 19 of Grant Township with the legal documents/deeds to include that lots 1 and 2 both own the well. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit to Premier Communications in Section 14/23 in America Township on C30. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit to Cherokee Rural Water in Section 33 of Meadow Township and Section 4 of Remsen Township on 160th St. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve a contract for projects LC-331505, LC-361610, and LC-370906. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve project LB-141480—73-75 and set April 12th at 11 a.m. as the letting date. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to award the bid to Richards Construction for $154,182.95 for LC–231605—73-75 pending the County Engineer checking the unit prices. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to award the bid to Richards Construction for $249,682.60 for LC-242540–73-75 pending the County Engineer checking the unit prices. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Van Otterloo, to award the bid to Richards Construction for $148,409 for LC-133508–73-75 pending the County Engineer checking the unit prices. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:16 a.m.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Plymouth County Chairman

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 14, 2022