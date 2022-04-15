Doug Thompson

Doug A. Thompson, 73, of Lawton, formerly of Correctionville, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at his home of Lawton.

A funeral service was held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Grace United Methodist Church of Correctionville with Rev. Sheryl K. Ashley officiating. Burial was held at the Fairfield Cemetery (Rock Branch) of Correctionville.

Douglas A. Thompson was born September 21, 1948 in Sioux City, Iowa to Fred and Norma (White) Thompson. He graduated from Anthon-Oto High School in 1966.

Doug was united in marriage to Shirley Perkins on June 19, 1976 at Grace United Methodist Church in Correctionville. To this union three children were born: Tara, Lacy and Abby. He was most proud to be Shirley’s husband, the father of three girls and the grandfather of nine boys.

Doug worked as a Woodbury County Secondary Roads Operator until his retirement. For many years he also worked for Anfinson Feed Store in the spring and Ashley Acres in the fall. He was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church and the Tri-State Tractor Club.

Doug had a passion for all things John Deere. He enjoyed buying and restoring John Deere tractors leading to an impressive collection that included various models and years. Doug could often be found parading one of his nine grandsons around on his lap, nothing made him prouder.

Doug had a gift for making friends everywhere he went and he treasured those friendships. He could spend hours reminiscing while enjoying a good cigar. A highlight of this past year was buying a winter home in Texas and the new community that quickly embraced him.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley of Lawton, IA; daughter, Tara (Jesse) Pedersen of Lawton, IA, Lacy (Tyler) Allen of Marion, IA and Abby (Wade) Riley of Primghar, IA; grandsons, Cade, Kyle and Jake Pedersen, Cruz, Cash and Cove Allen, and Jett, Knox and Rush Riley. He is also survived by brothers, Steve (Sheryl) Thompson of Sioux City, IA and Norman (Laura) Thompson of Browerville, MN; sisters, Joan (Mark) Meister of Correctionville, IA and Sandy (Beau) Ruleaux of Cherokee, IA; brother-in-law, Steve Hunwardsen of Correctionville, IA; sister-in-law, Mary Caskey of Correctionville, IA; and many nieces and nephews, cousins and many friends.

Doug was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Fred Thompson; sister, Carol Carter; brother-in-law, Gary Caskey; sister-in-law, Sharon Hunwardsen; and parents-in-law, Lucille and Gerald Perkins.