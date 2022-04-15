Patricia June “Patty” Robinson, 77, of Sioux City, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Unity Point Health in Sioux City, Iowa.

Funeral services took place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the Johnson – Earnest Funeral Home in Kingsley. Burial will follow at Arlington Township Cemetery in Moville, Iowa. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.

Patricia June Robinson was born on April 3, 1945, in Sioux City, Iowa, one of two daughters born to Harvey Lyle and Bernice Louise (Bush) Robinson.

She lived at home with her parents where she received her primary education. In order to assist her with her special needs, Patty attended the Glenwood Hospital School in Glenwood, Iowa. Upon completion of the program, she returned to Sioux City.

Patty lived at Park View Homes in Sioux City. She received great care at Park View and was adored by the staff. Patty enjoyed when family and friends visited her. She loved Diet Coke, hamburgers and eating out.

Patty also loved collecting purses and trips to the Dollar Store.

Patty will be lovingly remembered by her nephews, Douglas (Jenny) Groth of Cincinnati, OH; Robert Groth of Dodge City, KS; and James (Sue) Groth, Dodge City, KS.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister and her husband, Bernice Lea and John Groth.

Memorials in Patty’s name may be directed to Mid-Step Services/Park View Homes, 2815 Lincoln Way, Sioux City, Iowa 51106.