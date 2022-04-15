Phyllis Todd

Phyllis Marie (Utesch) Todd, age 90, of Correctionville, walked into the arms of Jesus on Monday, April 11, 2022 after a short stay at the Correctionville Specialty Care of Correctionville. Her health declined after she lost Leonard, the love of her life.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 10:30 AM at the Grace United Methodist Church of Correctionville with Ron Rice officiating. Burial will be at the Correctionville Cemetery of Correctionville. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM with a prayer service at 7:00 PM at the Grace United Methodist Church of Correctionville.

Phyllis was born on May 25, 1931 to William Rudolph, Sr. and Mary Cleao (Parks) Utesch on the family farm north of Correctionville, Iowa. At the age of 12, Phyllis was baptized in the Correctionville Methodist Church on April 2, 1944. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church her entire life.

Phyllis attended country school through eighth grade at Summit #2 and entered high school in Correctionville graduating in 1949. She was very involved in high school activities, such as playing the oboe, bells or xylophone in band, class play, annual staff and senior homecoming queen.

On January 8, 1950, Phyllis married Leonard Todd. Five children were born to this couple: Coletta, Luane, Stan, Connie and Les. They started their married life on the family farm north of Correctionville. Phyllis was a great cook who loved fixing big meals for the hay crew, always finishing with a dessert. As family we remember potato donuts, caramel pecan rolls, apple dumplings, homemade chocolate cake and caramels.

Family was important to Phyllis. She loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Holidays and birthdays were important to celebrate so she made sure to send cards for birthdays and anniversaries. Phyllis liked to keep her hands busy playing the piano, crocheting, knitting, embroidery and sewing. Family members were given afghans, quilts, embroidered tea towels, potholders, hot pads and dish cloths over the years made by Phyllis.

Phyllis enjoyed gardening, both vegetables and flowers. Phyllis and Leonard would can and freeze tomatoes, Bing cherries, apples, peaches, strawberries and raspberries. While in Alaska, Leonard would fish for salmon and Phyllis would can the salmon in the motor home. Phyllis liked working in her flowerbeds of iris, peony and lilies. She appreciated the hanging baskets on the front porch during the summer and fall, especially if they were red geraniums.

Playing the piano or organ was relaxing and calming for Phyllis. She volunteered for over 20 years playing the piano at the local nursing home. When she became a nursing home resident, she played for the residents again. Phyllis played for their sing along, church services and services in the chapel honoring residents who had passed away. She also volunteered at the country school in the Little Sioux Park. Phyllis was a member of the Good Hope Club.

Phyllis was active in the United Methodist Women, serving as their secretary for several years. She shared her love for God and Jesus with her family.

Left to cherish Phyllis’s memory are her children, daughter, Coletta Weeda, Denison; her children, Dana Weeda (husband, Josh Anderson), Dunlap; Sterling (wife, Julie) Weeda, Holstein; and Cinnamon (husband, Kyle) Wulf, Kiron. Son, Luane (wife, Cheryl) Todd, Correctionville; their children, Erica (husband, Troy) Davis, Grimes; LeAnn (husband, TJ) Hoien, Reinbeck; and Shawn Todd, Sheldon. Son, Stan (wife, Deb) Todd, Correctionville; their children, Travis (wife, Tara) Todd, Cushing; Ashley (husband, Jeff) Diediker, Hinton; Ethan (wife, Megan) Todd, Correctionville and Emily (husband, Austin) Willer, Akron. Daughter, Connie Jensen (husband, Rick Mogensen), Correctionville; her children, Josh (wife, Heidi) Jensen, Holstein; Trent (wife, Danielle) Jensen, LeMars; and Brock (wife, Carissa) Jensen, Orange City. Son, Les (wife, Julie) Todd, Aurelia; their children, Allison (husband, Peter) Ramsing, Albany, OR; and Matt (wife, Heaven) Todd, Gardner, KS; 36 great grandchildren; Sisters, Marjorie Hoppe, Alice Volkert and Wanda Friedrichsen; 2 sisters-in-law, (Pearl Riordan, Wilma Todd) 2 brothers-in-law (Bruce Riordan, Wilbur Todd) and many nieces and nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 72 years, Leonard; her parents; grandson, Nathan Todd; son-in-law, Danny L Weeda; granddaughter-in-law, Mindy Jensen; sisters, Faye Goodwin and Violet Altemus and brother, William Utesch, Jr., 13 brothers-in-law (Garold Goodwin, Frank Altemus, Melvin Hoppe, Marvin Volkert, Fritz Friedrichsen, Fred Todd, Jim Sands, Earl Evans, Lloyd Todd, John Todd, Henry Jr., Loren Todd, Everett King,) and 10 sisters-in-law, (Mary Utesch, Lucille Todd, Hannah Sands, Florence Evans, LaVonne Todd, Alice Todd, Jeannine Todd, Ruby King, Shirley Todd, infant Wilma Todd.)

Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com