Greetings from the Golden Dome by Sen. Jim Carlin — 2022 Session, Week 14

Week fourteen of the 2022 legislative session featured several hours on the Senate floor celebrating the service of the many retiring senators in the Iowa Senate. In total eleven senators are retiring. Redistricting led to a higher number most years. Retiring members were thanked for their service, and members from both parties shared stories about their service together.

The 2022 session has been a great success from passing historic tax relief to protecting girls’ sports, but more work remains to be done before session adjourns. One of those issues is addressing the workforce shortage affecting nearly every industry in Iowa. The governor introduced a key workforce bill early in session addressing a number of updates to Iowa’s unemployment program. One of the features of the bill was a one-week waiting period before benefits were awarded. This waiting period helps combat fraud, is consistent with policies used by labor unions during strikes, and is the law in 40 other states. Last summer media reports noted an estimated $87 billion in fraud occurred across the country in 2021 in the enhanced unemployment programs initiated during the pandemic. A one-week waiting period is a reasonable step to help combat that amount of fraud. The Senate passed the waiting period and other reforms to the program and the policy currently languishes in the Iowa House.

Another piece of the governor’s agenda the Senate adopted was her education reforms. For the last couple years parents have been more involved in their children’s education. They have seen suspect curriculum and want a clear and consistent path to engage with their school on the concerns they have. If those concerns cannot be addressed, then parents deserve to have choice in their children’s education. The Senate passed a bill making 10,000 scholarships available to students to attend a non-public school, with the balance of the state per pupil funding not included in the scholarship allocated to operation sharing functions commonly used in rural schools. The Senate also passed these reforms, and they too are languishing in the Iowa House.

Finally, state budget negotiations are a feature of the closing days of session. The Iowa House has passed all FY 2023 budgets bills and the spending in those bills is over $72 million more than the target set by the Senate and Governor Reynolds. The largest tax increase in Iowa history is workable because of the commitment to fiscal discipline state government has made over the last five years. It is imperative to remain fiscally responsible as these tax cuts are implemented to ensure reliable and sustainable funding increases to areas like law enforcement, mental health, and education.

Protections for Iowans Against Future Tax Increases

As reckless policies continue to flourish in Washington, D.C., Iowans and their families face constant uncertainty, especially when it comes to the grocery store and gas pump. Just this week it was reported inflation hit a record 8.5 percent, with everything from meat and fish to dairy and produce rising in price. These rising prices are hard for Iowa families and cause problems when it comes to the household budget, making planning and saving more and more difficult. What can make budgeting and planning even more difficult, is unpredictable and irresponsible tax policies.

This week, the Senate passed Senate Joint Resolution 2006. It is a proposal for a constitutional amendment requiring a super majority to implement new taxes or increasing the income tax rate for Iowans.

The requirement for a super majority would mean any bill to raise income tax rates on Iowans would likely require bipartisan support and show a compelling need for such an increase. For years, we have been tackling tax relief at the Capitol, passing a series of measures over the years to make Iowa more competitive and bring down high rates for Iowans, with the most recent being the historic income tax cut passed this year.

Implementing a 3.9 percent flat tax for Iowans was a transformative moment for our state and its future. The requirements in SJR 2006 would protect measures like it, preventing reckless politicians from undoing that work in the future, and provide more certainty and predictability for Iowans and their families. Raising taxes on Iowans should not be easy. It should be more difficult to raise taxes than it is to cut taxes. Every day families must budget responsibly, and the government should not act any differently. It should be hard to take more money from Iowa taxpayers and their families.

Constitutional amendments are required to pass two consecutive general assemblies. If passed by the House this year, this bill would need to pass with the same language again in the next general assembly in order to go to the people of Iowa for a vote.