Anthon City Council Minutes/Bills — April 11, 2022

Anthon City Council

APRIL 11, 2022

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL: Mayor Reimer called the regular meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on April 11, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. Council members present at City Hall were Barbara Benson, Mona Kirchgatter, Paul Lansink and Lisa Petersen. Absent was Jonathan Kuhlmann. Also present were: Allyson Dirksen, Amy Buck, Tony Umbach, Sgt. Brad Rose, Ken Carlson, Jeff Allen, Tom Luckel, Steve Bechen, Karen Newman, Tony and Amy McFarland, Katie Paulsen, Brenda Cockburn, and Dawn Henderson.

AGENDA: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Benson, to approve the meeting agenda. Carried 5-0. Councilman Jonathan Kuhlmann arrived at 5:34pm

KEN CARLSON: Candidate Ken Carlson was present to introduce himself and his goals for his candidacy for House of Representatives District 13.

POLICE REPORT: Sgt. Brad Rose presented the monthly Police report that showed the Deputies patrolled 59 hours and 19 minutes, responded to 3 calls for service and spent 3 hours at the school.

JEFFRY ALLEN & TOM LUCKEL: Jeffrey Allen and Tom Luckel were present to discuss and clarify previous stated comments and concerns.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Lansink, seconded by Kuhlmann, to approve the consent agenda, which includes minutes from March 14, 2022 meetings, financial reports as filed, renew the Class C Liquor License with Sunday sales and Outdoor Service for The Little Siouxloon, Resolution 2022-04-527 Re: waiver of Mobile Food Vendor Permit Fees for Made + Found Midwest Market, building permit for Roger Hladik at 307 N 3rd Ave for steps and building permit for United Methodist Church at 401 E Bridge St for a ramp. Passed with a record vote as follows: ayes – Benson, Kirchgatter, Kuhlmann, Lansink and Petersen; nays – none.

CORRECTION: Motion by Kuhlmann, seconded by Kirchgatter, to approve corrected financial reports for month of February 2022 presented at March 14, 2022 meeting. Carried 5-0.

February Receipts: General – $9349.04; RUT – $5996.48; Debt Service-$258.60; Water-$17446.46; 2020 Water Project-$9784.65; Sewer – $10709.59; Electric – $78968.86. Total: $132513.68. Expenses: General – $58927.08; RUT-$1956.90; Water – $20453.15; Sewer – $6432.50; Electric – $65656.46. Total: $153426.09.

PAYMENT OF CLAIMS: Motion by Lansink, seconded by Kirchgatter, to approve the list of bills as presented. Carried 5-0.

LEGAL: Allyson Dirksen, attorney, presented Council the options to demolish or sell the property at 207 S. Cauley Ave. Motion by Benson, seconded by Petersen, to approve the demolition of property at 207 S. Cauley Ave. Carried 5-0.

STEVE BECHEN: Steve Bechen was present to ask for electrical service to the hay sale trailer located at 101 W. Main St. and to be allowed to place bales on Miller St. with appropriate safety street barricades when needed. Electrical service was discussed, no decisions made. Motion by Kirchgatter, seconded by Petersen to allow barricades on Miller St for the additional space needed for bales, contingent on prior approval from the Mayor. Carried 5-0.

BRENDA COCKBURN: Brenda Cockburn was present to discuss the issue of a low hanging electrical line at 101 N 3rd Ave property. The line was disconnected until proper height regulations can be established.

CONTRACTS: Motion by Benson, seconded by Kirchgatter, to approve the “Agreement for Services” between the City of Anthon and Debbie O’Connell to provide cleaning/ janitorial services at Shelter House for $15.00/hour from June 1, 2022 and to June 30, 2023. Carried 5-0.

LAPTOP POLICIES AND GUIDELINES AGREEMENT: Motion by Lansink, seconded by Kuhlmann, to approve the “Laptop Computer Acceptable Use Policies and Guidelines” between the City of Anthon and Mayor/Council/Staff members. Carried 5-0.

ORDINANCE #225: Petersen introduced Ordinance #225 entitled “AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF ANTHON, IOWA BY AMENDING PROVISIONS PERTAINING TO COLLECTION FEES FOR SOLID WASTE”.

Kuhlmann moved that the rule requiring that an ordinance be considered and voted on for passage at two council meetings prior to this meeting be suspended with respect to Ordinance #225. Motion was seconded by Lansink and passed with a roll call vote as follows: ayes – Benson, Kirchgatter, Kuhlmann, Lansink and Petersen; nays – none. Motion by Petersen, seconded by Benson, to pass and adopt Ordinance #225. On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Kirchgatter, Kuhlmann, Lansink, and Petersen; nays – none.

ORDINANCE #226: As required by the SRF loan the city’s financial advisor, Owen Gerard, PFM, did a water cashflow analysis and proposed rates that will be needed to repay the loan. Their projected rates set the base water rate at $26.15 and the usage rate at $9.65/1000 gallons. Benson introduced Ordinance #226 entitled, “AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF ANTHON, IOWA, BY AMENDING PROVISIONS PERTAINING TO WATER RATES”.

Kuhlmann moved that the rule requiring that an ordinance be considered and voted on for passage at two council meetings prior to this meeting be suspended with respect to Ordinance #226. Motion was seconded by Kirchgatter and passed with a roll call vote as follows: ayes – Benson, Kirchgatter, Kuhlmann, Lansink, and Petersen; nays – none. Motion by Petersen, seconded by Kuhlmann, to pass and adopt Ordinance #226. On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Kirchgatter, Kuhlmann, Lansink, and Petersen; nays – none.

AMEND 2021/2022 BUDGET: Motion by Lansink, seconded by Kirchgatter to publish the required Notice of Public Hearing and Amendment of Current City Budget. Motion by Petersen, seconded by Kirchgatter, to hold a public hearing on May 9, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall to consider a first amendment to the 2021/2022 budget. Carried 5-0. The Clerk was directed to publish the required Notice of Public Hearing and Amendment of Current City Budget as required by law.

MCNIFF #389 LEGION EVENT: Clerk presented the intentions of the McNiff #389 Legion to hold a 9-hole mini-golf tournament fundraiser on May 29th at nine Anthon businesses.

RAGBRAI: The Council discussed ongoing information regarding volunteers, vendors and other miscellaneous concerns regarding the upcoming RAGBRAI celebration in July.

DEAD TREE REMOVAL: The Council discussed and approved the removal of approximately 7-10 dead trees on City property at the end of W. Bridge St.

RESOLUTION 2022-04-528: Motion by Lansink, seconded by Kuhlmann, to approve the Resolution Approving the Designation of SLFRF Funds for the City of Anthon. Carried 5-0.

REPORTS/COMMUNICATIONS: Kirchgatter requested a survey be placed on social media for interest in a dog park. Umbach reported the flushing of the fire hydrants is scheduled for May 9th – 13th, 2022. City Clerk reported City Wide Garage sales are scheduled for May 20th and 21st, 2022 and Clean Up day is scheduled for May 23rd, 2022. The City’s $50,000 obligation has been fulfilled to the Anthon Community Center expansion.

March Receipts: General – $23694.42; RUT-$3403.68; LOST-$12906.52; Debt Service – $932.14; Water – $15569.61; 2020 Water Project – $9784.65; Sewer-$9148.69; Electric – $67151.92. Total: $142591.63. Expenses: General – $21707.75; RUT – $3199.42; Water – $20886.59; Sewer – $6387.14; Electric – $57977.57. Total: $110158.47.

ADJOURNMENT: Motion by Kirchgatter, seconded by Kuhlmann, to adjourn. Carried 5-0. Mayor Reimer proclaimed the meeting adjourned at 7:49 p.m

________________________

Tammy Reimer, Mayor

ATTEST:

________________________

Jenifer D. Umbach, City Clerk

BARCO MUNICIPAL PRODUCTS SAFETY SUPPLIES.. $1,540.61

BOMGAARS SUPPLY INC TOOLS AND SUPPLIES $276.86

COLLINS AGENCY INSURANCE $63,480.00

CENTURY LINK PHONE $76.68

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER PADLOCKS $321.36

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OMAHA BOBCAT $602.98

HACH COMPANY CHEMICALS $370.01

HAWKINS INC. CHLORINE $515.37

GILL HAULING DUMPSTER FEES $65.00

LONG LINES PHONE $375.05

MCNIFF LEGION POST FLAGS $38.00

POWERPLAN JD 444J SERVICE REPAIR $1,196.25

SANITARY SERVICES TRASH COLLECTION $3,893.45

UMBACH SEED & FEED GRASS SEED $157.50

WIMECA ENERGY $38,553.55

SALES TAX SALES TAX $2,004.44

PETTY CASH POSTAGE $1.36

ANTHON UTILITIES UTILITIES $1,562.95

PAYROLL WH STATE TAX STATE TAX $752.00

EFTPS FED/FICA TAX $4,822.06

IPERS WH IPERS $3,035.23

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS OF IA INSURANCE $6,000.97

MILLS PHARMACY BATTERY $16.00

THE RECORD PUBLISHING $250.51

AUDITOR OF STATE FILING FEE $175.00

CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT LIBRARY MATERIALS..$147.22

QUILL OFFICE SUPPLIES $340.98

AT&T MOBILITY PHONE $224.92

HEALY WELDING FAB STORM GRATES $1,130.00

MICROFILM IMAGING SYSTEMS SERVICE AGREEMENT $319.00

SOOLAND BOBCAT BACKUP CAMERA $597.59

BURKE ENGINEERING SALES ACC CEILING INSTALL $6,472.64

BUCK AMY MILEAGE $43.29

CURTIN MATTHEW CONTRACT $258.96

HEATH ANNIE JANITORIAL CONTRACT $150.00

STINES SUANN SUPPLIES BOOKS $115.32

LOFFLER ANNUAL CONTRACT $260.50

LESSMAN ELECTRIC SUPPLY ELECTRIC STREET LIGHTS $232.77

FOUNDATION ANALYTICAL LAB ANALYSIS $15.00

COLO PUBLIC LIBRARY BOOK $6.00

BAHRKE CHERYL REBATE $50.00

FUNDERMANN SCOTT REBATE $300.00

ROOK STARLA REBATE $300.00

PAYROLL CHECKS TOTAL PAYROLL CHECKS $15,371.12

CLAIMS TOTAL $156,418.50

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 21, 2022