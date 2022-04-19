Anthon City Council — Ordinance No. 225 (Solid Waste)

ORDINANCE NO. 225

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES

OF THE CITY OF ANTHON, IOWA BY AMENDING PROVISIONS

PERTAINING TO COLLECTION FEES FOR SOLID WASTE.

Be It Enacted by the City Council of the City of Anthon, Iowa:

SECTION 1. Chapter 106, Section 8, Subsection 1, of the Code of Ordinances of Anthon, Iowa, is repealed and the following adopted in lieu thereof:

1. Schedule of Fees. The fee for solid waste collection and disposal service, used or available, shall be:

A. Each occupied single-family residence shall be charged $14.75 per month for solid waste removal plus $6.60 per month for operation and maintenance of the sanitary landfill.

B. Each occupied dwelling unit of a multiple-family dwelling shall be charged $14.75 per month for solid waste removal plus $6.60 per month for operation and maintenance of the sanitary landfill.

C. Each non-dwelling user of any City utilities shall be charged $6.60 per month for operation and maintenance of the sanitary landfill.

SECTION 2. SEVERABILITY CLAUSE. If any section, provision or part of this ordinance shall be adjudged invalid or unconstitutional, such adjudication shall not affect the validity of the ordinance as a whole or any section, provision or part thereof not adjudged invalid or unconstitutional.

SECTION 3. WHEN EFFECTIVE. This ordinance shall be in effect from July 1, 2022 and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.

Passed by the Council the 11th day of April, 2022, and approved this 11th day of April, 2022.

_______________________

Tammy Reimer, Mayor

ATTEST:

________________________

Jenifer D. Umbach, City Clerk

First Reading: April 11, 2022

Second Reading: Waived

Third Reading: Waived

I certify that the foregoing was published as Ordinance No. 225 on the 21st day of April, 2022.

________________________

Jenifer D. Umbach, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 21, 2022