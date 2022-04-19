Bronson City Council Minutes — April 12, 2022

Bronson City Council

April 12, 2022

Bronson City Hall Chambers

Meeting called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Jason Garnand. Council members answering roll: Doug Williams, Dave West, and Chad Merchant. Attorney Metcalf was present.

Woodbury County Sheriff’s report. The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office conducted directed patrols in Bronson totaling 20 hours and 20 minutes for March. Deputies responded to 0 calls of service. Additionally, deputies spent 8.5 hours performing school related activities.

Visitors: Jesse Hansen was present. They would like to add on a garage. He presented the council with a drawing of the garage and filled out building permit papers. After going over the drawing, there was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to approve the building permit. Jesse paid the $40.00 fee.

Dusty Mathey was present. He wants to get a DJ for April 30th and block off some streets. After going over the map of what streets he wants to block off, there was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to approve the blocking off of streets and to have a DJ from 5:00 pm to midnight. Also, Dusty said the drain by the beer garden needs to be repaired. Councilman West will talk with Dusty.

Reports:

Ambulance: Nick said the power cot will ship on April 27th and should be here May 11th. Nick reported they had 4 runs since March 15th. Attorney Metcalf said he has re-submitted the 501-status approval for the ambulance.

Water/Sewer: He has water tower inside cleanout and inspection scheduled for June 2-5th. Notifications will go out to residents to conserve water on those days. Nick had a couple quotes on cleaning the exterior. Council discussed the matter and will have Treasurer Junge look at the budget. Nick discussed the matter of nitrates have been increasing in the water. Nick will talk with DNR about the feedlot north of town.

Maintenance: CJ was present. Councilman West will get with Randy Amick as to getting the ground ready for the new swing set. Matter of fixing the streets in town. Council will go around town to see which ones should be done first.

Minutes: There was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to approve the minutes for the March 15th regular meeting.

REVENUES DISBURSEMENTS

BY FUND BY FUND

Interest earned

0.00

General

6873.66 6060.06

Garbage

2329.85 1539.32

Road Use Tax

1433.20 314.02

Ambulance

787.26 634.38

Water

6033.54 1461.12

Sewer

1820.45 1577.69

Local Option Sales Tax

6597.76 0.00

Insurance

0.00 9578.00

MARCH TOTAL REVENUE

$25,875.72

MARCH DISBURSEMENTS

$22,747.92

There was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman West, with all council present voting yes, to approve the Treasurer’s financial report.

BILLS FOR APPROVAL FOR APRIL 2022 MEETING:

ACCO chlorine $248.80

CHN garbage $1558.22

Councel black toner for printer $59.31

EMP ambulance supplies $105.92

Moville Record publications $128.74

Siouxland District Health bacteriological water test $14.00

S&S lift station battery $149.47

Wiatel telephone bill $129.51

There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to approve to pay the aforementioned bills.

Business:

1. Warning System: Has been ordered and should be here next month.

2. Ragbrai coming July 24, 2022. Mayor asked Clerk to order 4 spot-o-pots for that day and also order 6 for 4th of July. Mayor Garnand will be setting up a meeting for Ragbrai in the near future.

3. Ordinance #1-2022: First reading of the ordinance raising sewer rates was read by Attorney Metchalf. There was a motion from Councilman West and second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to raise the rates as follows:

• Residential will go from $13.00 per resident to $20.00

• School will go from $240.00 to $372.00

• Commercial sewer will go from $30.00 to $46.50

Second reading of ordinance will be held at the May 10th regular meeting.

4. Mosquito of Iowa contract: there was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to sign the contract for another year at $1665.00.

5. Summer Bell letter: there was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman West, with all council present voting yes, to donate $250.00 to the Summer Bell Program.

6. Baseball field set up: Little League will be using our fields again this year for some of their games. CJ said he drags the field before each game and does the chalking. CJ will open up the concession stand when it gets warmer.

7. Sign at the edge of town: Will need to get wooden poles in order to put the sign back up. Will need to figure out how to get the holes dug and poles up.

8. Ideas for fall MRHD grant: Lighting for the ballfields. Nick will check with Mid States Electric on pricing. Digital Message board was also brought up. MRHD grant starts taking applications in July.

9. Gill Hauling: Their contract with the Woodbury County Transfer Station ends Dec. 31, 2022. Gill Hauling is open to negotiating a new agreement with revised operating and service terms and conditions.

Anything from Councilman Williams: no

Anything from Councilman Merchant: no

Anything from Councilman West: no

Anything from Clerk Jessen: no

Anything from Treasurer Junge: no

Since there was no further business to discuss, there was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to adjourn the meeting.

Meeting was adjourned at 7:40 PM.

