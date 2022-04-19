Correctionville City Council — Ordinance 731-2022 (Sewer Service Charges)

Correctionville City Council

Ordinance No. 731-2022

An Ordinance Amending Section 99.07

Sewer Service Charges

BE IT ENACTED by the City Council of the City of Correctionville, Iowa:

Section 1. Section modified. Section 99.07 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Correctionville, Iowa, is repealed and the following adopted in lieu thereof:

99.07 User Charge. The user charge shall be as follows:

1. Sewer Usage Charge – Within City Limits. $19.51 per month base charge to pay debt service, plus $4.65 for each 1,000 gallons of water used each month to pay for normal operating expenses.

2. Sewer Usage Charge – Outside City Limits. Sewer service shall be provided to any customer located outside the corporate limits of the City, which the City has agreed to serve, at 150% of the rates provided in Section 99.07(1). No such customer, however, will be served unless the customer shall have signed a service contract agreeing to be bound by the ordinances, rules, and regulations applying to sewer service established by the Council.

Section 2. Severability Clause. If any section, provision, or part of this ordinance shall be adjudged invalid or unconstitutional, such adjudication shall not affect the validity of the ordinance as a whole or any section, provision, or part thereof not adjudged invalid or unconstitutional.

Section 3. When Effective. This ordinance shall be in effect with July 2022 billing cycle and after its final passage, approval, and publication as provided by law.

Passed by the City Council of the City of Correctionville, Iowa the 11th day of April, 2022 and approved this 11th day of April, 2022.

Ayes: Alioth, Beazley, Fox, Petty and Volkert.

Nays: None.

Absent: None.

Abstain: None

First Reading: April 11, 2022

Second Reading: Waived

Third Reading: Waived

Kathy Hoffmann, Mayor

April Putzier, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 21, 2022